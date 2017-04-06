Comcast is launching cellular service through its Xfinity subbrand in partnership with Verizon.
Comcast, the enormous cable, internet and content creation behemoth, just launched cellular service despite owning no actual wireless spectrum.
The company, which owns NBCUniversal along with its massive Comcast Cable division, will offer 4G LTE service under the Xfinity Mobile brand, in partnership with Verizon, which powers the actual cellular part of the proposition. The other part is automatic access to Comcast's 16 million wireless hotspots peppered around the country, which will be open to all Xfinity Wireless customers through a simple authentication process that uses the other Xfinity apps and services to verify a customer's identity.
But Xfinity Wireless will not be available to everyone; it's a bundle-only deal for existing Xfinity cable or internet customers (pdf), and will differ in price per line depending on how much one already spends with the company.
"Xfinity Mobile benefits customers by bundling wireless service with Comcast's other Xfinity experiences. With Xfinity Mobile, customers only pay for the gigabytes they use, with the flexibility to easily switch back-and-forth between data options using the Xfinity Mobile app at no cost."
The idea is pretty straightforward: existing Xfinity customers can sign up for unlimited wireless service for $65 per line, up to five lines. Top-tier Xfinity X1 customers, though, get the service for $45 per line, but at this point it's not clear what that minimum spend is. But despite being called unlimited, wireless service is throttled after 20GB per line, which is lower than Verizon's own unlimited throttling policy.
The other way to get service is by the gigabyte: each line can spend $12 per gigabyte, which works out to be cheaper if the user stays under 5GB per month. Users can go back and forth between the two options, so if it appears that one line is going to spend more than $65 per month in a la carte data, it can switch to the unlimited option with no penalties.
The offering is, technology-wise, very similar to Google's Project Fi in that Xfinity Mobile is acting as an MVNO, facilitating a mix of wireless and easily-accessible Wi-Fi hotspots around the U.S. The major difference, though, is that Comcast is generally disliked by most of its customers (it was voted "the worst company in America" three years ago), and plans to bundle its bevy of entertainment options with each phone:
When using Xfinity Mobile, you're already signed into your other Xfinity apps – whether it's watching up to 200 live TV channels and 40K On Demand movies and shows with the Xfinity Stream app, or controlling your home devices from the road with the Xfinity Home app.
Comcast says that customers will be able to manage all of their mobile services, including adding and removing lines, buying more data or switching plans, or cancelling service, through the Xfinity Mobile app.
And while the company is entirely a wireless MVNO right now, working exclusively with Verizon, it has bid in the now-closed 600MHz wireless auction, so it's possible it could launch 4G LTE service of its own in the near future, at least in some parts of the country.
When it launches in the coming months (no word on a specific launch date yet) it will offer a range of phones, including the latest devices from Samsung, LG and Apple, according to a press release. It's unclear at this point, due to the tie-ins with Xfinity services, whether you'll ever be able to bring your own phone.
Are you into this at all? If you're an Xfinity customer, are the prices preferable to your current plan, unlimited or not? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
I guess they had to jump on the bandwagon at some point. I supposed the mobile apps for services were just foundation for the pending delivery platform. Too bad it's Comcast/Xfinity. I just ditched them last week for UVerse - which are the only two options where I live. Their prices are ridiculous, especially if you aren't in some form of 12-24 month agreement.
Too bad Uverse is going away. Soon to be phased out to DirecTV.
Proof?
If anything, I'd think DirecTV would be phased out to UVerse
It is a pretty common thing. AT&T didn't buy DirecTV to then just phase it out.
http://www.fiercetelecom.com/telecom/at-t-phasing-out-u-verse-video-broa...
You can put a satellite dish 99.9% of America but uverse is based off their dsl service. That's not going out in rural areas.
Too easy...
So it's just Verizon...
Whatever Daniel. Corporate bashing is getting old.
If you've never been forced to use Comcast and it's overpriced garbage service then you don't know hell.
It's over priced yes, but X1 is definitely not garbage. Nothing comes close to X1.
Nothing comes close to X1?!... Midcontinent's Xsream absolutely does... For the last 5 years I've had 100Mbs service through them for $65 a month. Their service has been exceptional... latency is always less 40ms and I can count on one hand the number of times been without service in the last 5 years. And in the next few months their upgrading my service to their gig service.
Their customer support has been great... They are a local company so their customer service is also local.
Although it's a shame Midcontinent only offers service in the Midwest.
Well it is a shame. X1 interface blows everything I've seen out of the water. Their internet speeds are 100m with 200m bursts. In NJ, nothing comes close to X1.
But too expensive
In NJ nothing comes close!? BAHAHA laughable. I was forced into Comcast and X1 when I moved back to NJ, and had to call Comcast regarding one issue or another 15 times in one year. After that, I moved just two towns away into a building with FiOS and have called Verizon once in two years...that was to cancel some promotional channels after the promotion ended. Everyone I talk to in NJ, NY, and PA despises Comcast and some even cancelled their cable bundles and use logins of friends and family on FiOS to watch TV...you must be the lucky one when it comes to Comcast.
No one is forcing you.
You're forced to if you want high speed internet in some areas. Like where I live
For me it's Exede (overpriced satellite internet garbage which was Wildblue before Comcast expanded out here) or Comcast (overpriced cable). I think I'd rather have Comcast....
Plus X1 is really nice...
I get want you are saying, just don't like the word "forced". If someone can correct me if I am wrong, local governments are the ones making deals with providers deciding who is in and who is out. I have three in my area not including satellite. There could be more if things were opened up.
I'm not entirely sure. In my town, Comcast covers all of it, but Verizon Fios covers some of it, so only some portions of the town have a choice. My alternative choice is Verizon DSL, which isn't a comparable choice.
When I check the Fios site, it asks to enter my address and if they have enough interest, they'll bring Fios to my area.. So I'm assuming that's a generic survey or whatever.
So you were forced by Comcast what did they hold a gun to your head and said use our service. Because that's the only way they can force you to use their service
Comcast is horrible, they throttled my Internet connection than told me Xbox live was unplayable because my Xbox wasn't powerful enough to play the games.....dropped them and refuse to live in a location where they provide cable/Internet.
I only have Comcast in my area and when I signed up for them I wanted 25 down. They told me I wouldn't even be able to check my email with that speed.
I have nothing personally against Comcast, nor do I live in America so I don't have any experience with the company. It's a fact that the company was rated 'the worst company in America'.
That is fine, but you had to go with that headline. Why not just say Comcast just launched cell service. I'm sure I know why and it worked.
To be fair you didn't say anything negative in the article.
Why care so much? I have AT&T Fiber .. works amazing .. Others hate on AT&T for being AT&T but that doesn't change my service at home so ... Why would I care? AT&T doesn't pay me to defend them lol.
I only have what I absolutely need from them, and that is internet (only because they are the ONLY provider in my area). Comcast/Xfinity is one of the worst companies in America. A bunch of vultures.
Not a US resident....Y its so disliked company...any major reason ??
All large corporations are disliked in America. It's the new "in thing" created by millennials.
Daniel isn't a Millennial. Whatcha got next?
Didn't say he was. Still stand by my comment. Just because you didn't like it doesn't make it not true.
Heh. No sweat off my nose, not like it's the first time you've stood by an objectively false statement.
I don't know the hate from the younger generation is very extreme towards corporations my husband is a professor at a University in Southern Mississippi.
Now did I take a survey and asked each one on campus from 1 to 10 rank how much you hate corporations no.
But it's there when I pick up my husband or when I stay around and listen to some of his lectures and then listen to some of the students they really really hate big corporations. And not to mention some of the professors but that's a different story for another day.
But of course it's always been that way because when I went to College going to date myself in the 80's the level of vitriol and distain towards Corporation was never like how it is now.
I am, like, so a Millennial.
Actually it was based on a recently published ranking done by customer satisfaction surveys. Comcast ranked the worst. The Cloud DVR service hasn't worked since December, prices have rose twice just this year and customer service ranks at the bottom of the list among competitors.
Millennials? Lol.. Dude, you're obviously too young to remember that it's always been the case.
No sir, I am old enough. The hate has been taken to another level with this generation.
But it's not "millennials" only. It's a multi generation of hate because they are much bigger before. And more of them.
Many don't understand these companies are making that 401k go up..
My 401k is looking nice.
Yup, mine too.
Because of their ATROCIOUS customer service. They are constantly messing up billing, are constantly raising prices nickel and dime here and there, and where I live they are the only real option. I would likely pay double what I pay now for a different provider if the quality was good just to get rid of Comcast.
Really bad customer service & billing problems. But the service is excellent. In NJ at least.
My biggest problem is that they constantly increase your prices without any warning. I had a customer support rep tell me to make sure to call back every year to ask for a deal and keep my bill from going up.
It's promos expiring. This has been the case for almost 20 years.. You are responsible to stay on top of your promos.
+1
They have a very poor reputation for performance and for customer service.
In case anyone was wondering why Project Fi doesn't have Verizon support, this piping hot garbage would be the reason.
Any elaboration on that? I've been wondering about that for awhile.
So the worst partners up with the second worst...
Might be a boon to some folks who could really make use of a caller ID notification on their TV screens, i suppose. But if I was going to throw more $ @ Comcast it'd be for better broadband speeds, which, of course, they also package with a lot of crap I don't want to pay for.
My horrendous Comcast experience made me jump on the bandwagon of advocating internet access be considered a public utility and managed as such.
Whatever happened to the Ma Bell law???
For me, it's Comcrap or nothing because they're the only internet game in town so I've been pursuing other options for TV service and seriously considering a 1byone antenna and just ditching the cable portion completely.
Nothing against Comcast services, but their pricing is out of hand. I really need AT&T today offer home internet in my area. Then I can bundle all my AT&T services (cellular, Direct TV Now, and home internet).
Pretty much expected. The terms of Verizon buying xlte from Comcast and other cable cos allowed them to be an mvno. Back in 2015 , Comcast informed Verizon that it was exercising that option. This is just an execution of that agreement.
Their customer service sucks.
Fantastic headline.
Well,
I had Directv and ATT DSL and Home phone, and Switched to Uverse.
I had Uverse and switched to Comcast.
I switched my wireless from Sprint to Verizon
Billing always seems to creep up as you add TV's and faster speeds.
My 2 year Comcast Deal is expiring in July 2017. I have the X1 Triple Play. Guess what? I have been get solicitations for the Four Play (Alarm Monitoring) for LESS than what I am already paying. Sure i realize the quoted price does not include the 2 extra cable boxes or the modem rental. But, I was going to buy my own modem anyway (should have months ago).
Point being, everyone wants fast service, at a low price. Shop around for what works for "you".
I am considering dropping the phone service (add oooma) and drop the cable package and use Netflix and Hulu to save money.
But, I'm sticking with Verizon.
Well I love Comcast, it's a service that I want and not need, and I choose to pay for it. They have always done right by me.
That's crazy talk.
You've never called them for anything I'm guessing.. Especially billing related.
I actually don't think Comcast's prices are that bad. 3 TV's, 2 with just basic cable and my main 1 has the X1 box and digital preferred plus high speed internet for $135 a month