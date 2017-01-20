We all have searches we'd rather forget.

We all go on app kicks that could skew our future search results. We may need to cover our tracks after searching for certain kinds of apps) on Google Play. We need to clean things up after our stupid friend/coworker/kid brother searches for apps on our phone as a joke. And when it comes to cleaning our Google Play search history, things are blissfully simple.

Open Google Play. Tap the three-line menu button. Swipe up to scroll down. Tap Settings. Tap Clear local searches.

Now, notice that the setting we used only clears Google Play Search history on the local device. If you want to clear search history from more than one device, you'll need to visit your My Activity page in Google and delete the searches individually. You might also want to take the time to purge some other "activities" from your history.