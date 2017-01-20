We all have searches we'd rather forget.
We all go on app kicks that could skew our future search results. We may need to cover our tracks after searching for certain kinds of apps) on Google Play. We need to clean things up after our stupid friend/coworker/kid brother searches for apps on our phone as a joke. And when it comes to cleaning our Google Play search history, things are blissfully simple.
- Open Google Play.
- Tap the three-line menu button.
Swipe up to scroll down.
- Tap Settings.
Tap Clear local searches.
Now, notice that the setting we used only clears Google Play Search history on the local device. If you want to clear search history from more than one device, you'll need to visit your My Activity page in Google and delete the searches individually. You might also want to take the time to purge some other "activities" from your history.
Reader comments
Pity that after ten years,Google still cannot be bothered to make your past app history searchable in any way,or that you still cannot sort past apps by time or device....
On my first main account,used since before android even was called android,so pre-beta even,I have at a guesstimate between 6000/8000 apps that I would like to be able to search somehow,how long do you think it would take me to scroll through that lot,seeing as Google apparently randomise the list for some weird reason that doesn't seem to fit any rational pattern,such as device or time or alphabetically ??
I've given up asking Google to do anything about it,it became clear 8 years ago that they were not going to make it easier to use,not even on a desktop system is it any better,shame on you Google..
P.s,I'm just waiting for the day I notice in your how to series..how to turn an android phone on or off !!!
I know there are a lot of non tech folk out there,but stuff like today's is so bloody obvious,it's right on the first page you see in yer app history