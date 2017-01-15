If you're looking to buy a Chromecast, here's what you need to know.
Google unveiled the new Chromecast Ultra at its October 2016 event in San Francisco, and while it doubles the price of the original Chromecast at $69, it packs quite a punch when it comes to its capabilities. It's still the small, easy to use, and affordable media streamer that people love, only designed for folks who want all the high-end features when they stream their media.
That means it might be one of those products that offer things you won't need or can't use, and the "regular" Chromecast may be a better fit. Here's everything you need to know to pick the right Chromecast for you.
What exactly is a Chromecast?
A Chromecast is a small device that plugs into an open HDMI port on your TV, A/V receiver, or any other display that can playback video and audio. There is a Chromecast that's built for audio only, too, if that's what you're looking for and it makes building a great whole-house audio system easy.
Once in place you use an app for your phone (Android and iOS only) or through Google Chrome to set it up, give it a name, and get it ready to receive a movie or TV show or anything else you want to see on a bigger screen. To send the media there, you first open it on your phone or in Google Chrome and "cast" it to the Chromecast receiver. Your stream will start playing on your TV and you're free to do other things on your phone or in Chrome while it plays.
The features and price make a Chromecast the best way to stream your media.
A Chromecast can stream local content like pictures or video you took yourself, but when you're streaming from an online source like Netflix, it doesn't go through your phone. Instead, it makes a connection with the source and streams directly, saving battery and not using your phone's network bandwidth. You can still use your phone or Chrome to control the stream and do things like pause playback or change volume, but the actual transmission from Netflix (in our example) goes to the Chromecast. Think of your phone as the remote.
There are hundreds of apps in Google Play or the App Store that are Chromecast-enabled, and we see more and more every day. The Chromecast is simple to set up and use, is very inexpensive, and does a great job, This is why it's one of Google's best selling products, and why we think it's the best way to stream the media you enjoy watching.
The "regular" Chromecast
This $35 HDMI puck (it's often on sale, too) is the basic media streamer many of us want. It handles 1080p video streams really well, is very small and can be powered by your TV if you have a suitably powered USB port on the back. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi at both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and is powered with a Micro-USB cable connected to a 5V/1A power source. If your TV can't provide the power, there is an adapter included along with a 1.75-meter cable.
If you like, you can buy an ethernet adapter built for the Chromecast instead of using Wi-Fi. It replaces the power cord and has a standard RJ-45 socket (the one that looks like a great big telephone plug) where you plug in a 10/100 ethernet cable. The power cord on the ethernet adapter is 2-meters long to make sure you can position it where you need it. Everything else works the same — you cast from your phone or the Chrome browser and watch the streaming media on your TV — but you're using a faster and more stable network connection.
- If you don't have a 4K television or won't be streaming any 4K content, the Chromecast is for you.
See the Chromecast at Google See the Chromecast Ethernet Adapter at Google
The Chromecast Ultra
The Chromecast Ultra offers a step up from the regular version. When provided with a suitable broadband connection, it can stream 4K Ultra HD streams and HDR content. The hardware inside the Chromecast Ultra is fast and powerful enough to do things on the fly without a lot of buffering or skipping. It's more expensive at $69 but can stream the highest quality content with ease.
Of course, to stream UHD HDR content you need a fast network. The Chromecast Ultra connects to 802.11ac 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi with a 1x2 SIMO (Single Input Multi Output) antenna for fast network speeds and low latency. It also comes standard with an ethernet port built into the power supply if you want to plug it into a wired network switch instead of using Wi-Fi.
- If you have a TV that has a 4K display or can playback HDR content and want to stream media at UHD, the Chromecast Ultra is for you.
See the Chromecast Ultra at Google
Of course either Chromecast will work to stream 1080p media or with a 4K display. To stream UHD HDR media you need the Ultra, but if what you're streaming isn't in 4K or you just don't have the network speed to stream at that quality, the "regular" Chromecast will still work. Also, if you plan on upgrading to a newer TV or monitor that will display UHD HDR content you can buy a Chromecast Ultra and use it for HD streaming on your current display.
No matter which Chromecast you choose you'll enjoy great movies and shows from hundreds of apps, and you won't have to figure out any cryptic software or network settings to get started.
Chromecast
- Chromecast and Chromecast Audio review
- Chromecast Ultra vs Roku
- Chromecast vs Chromecast Ultra: Which should you buy?
- Join the discussion in our forums
Chromecast:
Chromecast Audio:
Chromecast Ultra:
Reader comments
Chromecast vs. Chromecast Ultra: Which should you buy?
Roku stick is best value.
I don't want to do research. Somebody tell me the benefits of the Chromecast vs Amazon Fire Stick (which I already own and it works very well with my Prime membership).
1. Can you mirror through Chromecast WITHOUT having an internet connection??
2. Can you use Chromecast on a LAN that has no internet connection?
I gave up my home internet connection last month so I'd just like to play what I have on my phone and transmit it to my new 4K TV. Anyone know how beyond an MHL adapter??
Yes to both, but you do need to have a Wifi connection.
But that does mean you could use any other phone which can do WiFi Hotspot as a go-between!
I've used this before to use my ShowCast program at a conference where the wifi was just swamped by the attendees: use my test Moto phone as the hotspot and used my m8 to deliver content. Takes a few minuted to setup, but definitely works!
So basically the difference is just 4K? I'll just continue to use my current chromecast then.
Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter is a much wider choice, I have a Sony Xperia M4 Aqua phone and I can mirror everything from Games, to all kind of apps, I'm not limited by an app supporting or not supporting Mirroring functionality.
Miracast is much better than Chromecast which is a half baked product.
You can mirror with chromecast, but you're not limited to mirroring like with Miracast... You can *gasp* send a text or look at Twitter while casting a YouTube video.
Sorry, but you don't know what you're talking about.
Wow...so uninformed. Enjoy the little world you live in...lol
Well, on computers and android devices, Chromecast also allows screen mirroring. Additionally, Chromecast is $15 less than the Microsoft product. I'm gonna stick with Chromecast.
Are we seeing a move away from the android tv platform these days? Seems there's little interest in this from google. The UI on my nexus player also seems a bit unfinished. With the big players running tizen/webos there should definitely be a place in the market for a pixel player.
I love my Nexus player. I wish more apps worked with it without casting though. I also agree some of the interfaces are clunky. Google Music app on Android TV goes to Daydream instead of just using album art for the screensaver. Whereas when you cast from your phone the album art is the screensaver, but with the drawback that it seems like playback is not gap-less like it is in the native app. Like Vudu, I can cast with the phone app but I would rather have a native app like you do on Roku. Pros and cons for Android TV and Chromecast. I bought my Nexus player on sale at $49 to replace my first gen Chromecast which I am pretty sure shot craps. Anyway, like I alluded to above if I have to replace my Nexus player I will be going with a Mi Box.
AndroidTV has same issue than Chromecast, you can't use it to mirror latest Games from your smartphone to your TV, I love Android app support but Google's closed standards is what I stay away from. My phone supports Miracast and that is much better than Google's half baked solutions which mimic AppleTV which is not a universal wireless HDMI like Miracast.
Note that if you need an Ethernet connection, the Ultra comes with Ethernet while for the basic Chromecast there is a separate $15 adapter.
If it allowed multiple room audio, I'd buy it. Sucks I still need 2 devices for that... I don't want to be switching inputs anymore
Amazon fire TV. Kodi on it and all set.
The screen mirroring is awesome on a cc
When do you think the next sale on the Chromecast audio will be?
Next month Tuesday at 4pm est
lol
I'm yet to figure out why a Chromecast is better than a Roku stick. The latter supports screen mirroring if that's your schtick, plus it works independently to your phone.
I have both a Roku and a Chromecast, I think it depends on what you want to do at the time on which is best. Or if you have a situation where something will work on the Roku but isn't castable to the Chromecast.
Chromecast is way easier to search on. I gave / sold my Rokus. I now have Chromecast on all my TVs and Fire TV stick for Kodi.
This is basically it. So much easier to get access to content on your phone and then cast it to chromecast. Plus I really like the queue ability with YouTube... It's a bit of a double edged sword that anyone on the network can add songs to the queue, but it's really nice in a party/drunken gathering situation.
Roku has a separate remote. It also has a laggy interface. With CC your phone is the interface and you can play content and continue to browse for more at the same time. Try that on a Roku.
We will binge watch funny Youtube videos as a family. Each person can connect to the Chromecast and cast videos to the TV at will. You can't do this with a Roku. CC FTW.
I will never get the appeal of a stick dependent on your phone for streaming. Roku any day over cc...For me anyway..
Also, if your wifi is not reliable, go with ultra. With built in ethernet connection, quality should improve
That's a really good point. There's an ethernet adapter for Chromecast in the Google Store (I assume it's basically the same thing that's included with the Ultra), but it's $15, which gets you within $20 of the Ultra's price. At that price difference, you may as well just get the Ultra for the future's sake.
Feels like the Xiaomi Mi box is the better proposition @ $69 since it supposedly also plays 4k content but also comes with more abilities including being able to use Kodi
Yeah, Mi box is better
Mi box is not available in the uk
Hopefully that'll change, I had to import my first chromecast.
Came to say the same thing about getting the Mi box instead. Carry on.
Unfortunately youtube contents on any Android Box (not made by google) can be played up to 1080p and not 4k...
Do you have a 4K TV? Buy the Ultra. If not, buy the regular.
Article complete.
took the words right out of my mouth lol
Does the new model support output at native framerate? Ie output a 23.976fps signal from Netflix? The standard model coverts everything to 60Hz output and it looks awful with the 3:2 pulldown effect
This^
I've never noticed any 3:2 judder when streaming via the Chromecast and I'm very familiar with what it looks like.
I have the original Chromecast and it still works great for me!
The chromecast is the best device i have ever bought for the price. When i show friends and family what it can do, they rush out and buy. I have them in every room.
Definitely. I've got 2 (gen 1 models) but I've sold at least another 5 on Google's behalf lol.
same here. when i purchased it the first day CC was released my friend asked me why did u even buy it.
most of my friends didnt have it at that time but now everyone has it
Seriously. I used a first gen Chromecast almost daily from the day they were first available until I got a Shield TV (and I still have it connected to the TV in my bedroom, but I never watch TV in there), I gave them away as stocking stuffers a couple of years in a row, and I set up whole-house synchronized audio with a few CC Audio devices and old speaker bars I had in the basement. It's the most useful family of inexpensive gadgets that I can think of.
I have four video CCs (1 -2nd gen and 3-original gen) for each HD TV in the house. I recently bought a CC Audio for $25 on sale for the sound bar in the study. It's awesome.