Chromebooks make great holiday gifts and we're here to help you decide the best one to buy.
The holiday buying rush is in full swing and we're almost out of time to find that perfect gift for a special someone in your life. Good thing there is something that's easy to find, won't hurt your wallet and is something that anyone would love — a new Chromebook!
They come in plenty of sizes, styles and capabilities, so you'll be able to pick the perfect model no matter who you're buying for. And what you're giving — the full internet experience with the Chrome browser, thousands of apps and extensions that go with it and a secure system that is quick and almost maintenance free. Of course, you also get Google Play and over 1,000,000 Android applications on select models.
Since different people have different needs, let our expertise help you pick the right Chromebook to make the perfect gift.
The best Chromebook for kids and students
The ASUS Chromebook Flip is the best Chromebook for the kids and students in your life. The smaller 10-inch size makes it perfect for the little ones, and ultra-portable for the older ones who seem to always be on the go.
The hardware is plenty powerful to offer a great experience, too. The 1280 x 800 screen is bright and sharp and the keyboard and trackpad are responsive and easy to use. Best of all, it folds over on itself and becomes a full touchscreen device.
The addition of Google Play and Android apps combined with the convertible profile means the Flip is also a great Android tablet where you can play games or doodle or watch a movie or two.
Kids of all ages will love the ASUS Chromebook Flip and everything it does. You'll love the price tag and that you won't have to worry about viruses and malware.
The best for your parents or grandparents
The best Chromebook for your parents or grandparents is the Acer Chromebook 14.
The Acer Chromebook 14 brings everything great about a Chromebook into the big-screen arena. The 14-inch IPS HD screen is gorgeous and coated with a semi-reflective treatment to keep glare at bay without sacrificing too much in the way of viewing angles. The keyboard is roomy, the keys won't wobble and wiggle around and we wouldn't have any problem using it day in and day out. The trackpad is huge, supports all of Chrome's multi-finger gestures and can click to act like a mouse button. The Chromebook 14 really takes advantage of the room a larger screen provides.
It's also beautifully built. An all-aluminum chassis with smooth edges and round corners and a single full-piece bottom is the same styling used on high-end computers like the MacBook, and your folks will appreciate the look and style. The Acer Chromebook 14 is a perfect way for your parents or grandparents to sit down and get some work done, manage online accounts and pay bills or to relax after a busy day.
The best Chromebook for you
2017 will bring plenty of new Chromebooks at all price points, but right now the Acer Chromebook R13 is the best one for you and me.
At 13 inches, it has plenty of real estate for all the apps and windows and chats you might have going on, has plenty of power to do just about anything and folds over to become a large-screen tablet complete with a multi-touch interface. This meshes perfectly with Android apps from Google Play, which the R13 supports.
It's also built well and the aluminum body is tough enough to hold up in a bag or backpack and has full USB-C support to charge your other devices using the power delivery standard — and it has a "regular" USB 3.0 port so all the things you already have can plug right in. Top things off with excellent battery life and the Acer Chromebook R13 is the best Chromebook you can buy for yourself.
Reader comments
I would rather have a surface personally. Whether that be a book or the pro 4. A little higher price but I think you get a lot more.
"A little higher price"
The understatement of the century.
Well when he posted it the last one list at 539. You can. Get a pro 4 for a little more 799 in my opinion and get a lot more.
The Acer Chromebook 14 is $299 and has been on sale for $229 recently. This is a long ways from $799.
I've never seen the Chromebook Surface. When did that get released?
There isn't one. I'm just saying I would spend my money else where.
Jerry what's the best Chromebase?
I'm sorry but I would 100% disagree with the ASUS Flip being the best chromebook for kids...are you guys serious right now? It's one of the most fragile chromebook hardwares available. It's made to resemble the look & feel of a high-end Macbook. This means it's extremely susceptible to not only scratches but also insane dings/dents and smaller scuffs, not to mention the potential breaking of the screen/digitizer on the first or second drop.
Heck, even simply trying to plug the flimsy little micro-USB charger into the port is difficult without scratching up the sides of the ports.
It's a great device, sure, especially at its price; and it looks really nice, yes. But durability is even in the question for the Flip. Kids would be the absolute LAST segment of customers I would recommend for the Flip, personally, unless you want a broken device in a month or two.
Just to add, I'd say the Acer R11 would be a more durable solution for both customer bases of children and students, and it keeps the convertibility factor with just a slight increase in thickness (not even really enough to say it's "less portable"). I mean, sure, it's technically thicker and ever-so-slightly heavier, but it's hardly even enough to mention. It's also, for college students in particular, a bit faster in my experience.
I agree with Jonneh. I have the R11 and though it is mostly plastic, it is feels very durable with very strong hinges that would be great for a middle schooler or any student carrying the device around all day. I do think a convertible is best. The tent mode is underrated as I use it often with my R11 beside a book that I am studying so I can take a quick note or look something up, or just keep an eye on my email, or adjust music. Uses much less space than having it in laptop mode. I will also add that I was pleasantly surprised at how much I like the keyboard, and I use a high-end thinkpad at work with arguably the best keyboard you will ever type on. And the trackpad is awesome. I have never accidently made the cursor fly like is all too easy on most other machines I've used. I did pay list price of $299 when I purchased from Google and have the 4gb/32gb configuration. J
I agree the ASUS Flip is not durable enough for kids. I have one and enjoy the versatility of the touch screen and play store apps, as well as the full web support. But it needs to be treated with respect. My 6 and 9 year old grandsons would destroy it in a heartbeat.
Yeah I totally agree, for kids especially younger ones you want durability, long battery life, kid friendly features, cheap. I would think maybe leveno n22 retails around 150-180 USD.
The Microsoft store has a nice VERY surface like (but much cheaper) Asus Transformer on sale....
https://www.microsoftstore.com/store/msusa/en_US/pdp/ASUS-Transformer-Mi...
And it uses the Atom CPU. No thanks
Nice, but still running Windows. With all the problems that you get with Windows. No thanks.
Curious, what problems?
Updates on their timetable (but I'm working, please don't shut down!), Viruses, ransomware, etc. Problems I don't run into using ChromeOS.
I just bought an Acer Chromebook 14 for work. The brightness isn't great, I probably wouldn't use it outside on a sunny day, but other than that it's a phenomenal device. There's different configurations, and all but the low end has a backlit keyboard. I have the cp5-471-35t4 and it flies and has very good battery life. I would highly recommend it.
The toshiba chromebook 2 is still the best chromebook on the market. I have been using the older model without the backlit keyboard, and it has the screen and audio of much nicer computers. It also has decent port selection and battery life, which makes it even better. Great value for around $300.
I have not seen the newer model with the backlit keyboard and the faster processors. While I would probably enjoy the faster speed, having no fan is just awesome.
Yeah, but Toshiba exited the computer market for good, and as a result, no longer sell it. The Acer Chromebook R13 is a pretty nice stand-in, except for the slightly slower performance, better battery life, and no backlit keyboard.
Website must suck if you need to spam comment it on other websites articles in attempt to gain users.
Or the link brings me to a virus, either way avoiding that website.
Toshiba Chromebook 2 I bought last year (maybe longer?) still works great. These are the best little web browsing devices you can buy
I tried the Acer Chromebook 14 but found that the screen was fairly dim and not a touchscreen. Returned it and bought the Acer R11 Chromebook. Much brighter screen and touch as well. Keyboard is nice and has decent sound. Great for surfing, movie playback, supports Android Apps in stable mode and editing documents on the go. Decent price and it folds to a tablet as well. It's a keeper for me to complement my AlienWare Windows laptop.
I love Chromebooks, they are budget friendly and do just what I need them to do with all those great features. I've had the Samsung first gen Chromebook and still use it to this day, but it's time for an upgrade and these are a great upgrade choices.
I *want* another Chromebook, but my Acer C720 isn't anywhere close to giving up the ghost. Despite the price, I don't see how it will be $200 better...
I feel the same about my Dell 11. I have the "wolf" model so I won't get Android apps. That's the only thing I really regret about getting that model, but then I got a really great deal and I can wait a bit to see how this old Android app thing works out.
I might be more upset about the Android thing if the was something I really wanted to run on my Chromebook. So far, um... Nope.
Flip is a bit sluggish at times but it really is a good choice for kids. Cheap, lightweight, and fairly sturdy for its price.
I suggest you wait. Android apps are just now coming to Chromebooks. Plus there are many great Chromebooks on the way with higher class specs. Skylake processors... Plus Samsung appears to be bring s-pen like stylus support to theirs and some with fingerprint sensors.
Definitely wait.
I have the ASUS E Netbook still going strong (without having to get online) to do something's
I love my dell 13, but they are pretty expensive.