I've set up my new little 2-in-1 laptop. Now what?

I've officially been a Chromebook user for week — a full seven days. I've since downloaded the apps I needed to get some work done here at Android Central. I've also learned that even with the Google Play Store already available, the app story for Chrome OS continues to be a convoluted affair.

Chrome OS appears to be in a constant, almost perpetual state of change — even more so than Android's transformation over the past few years. But despite that the platform has managed to thrive in education-centric communities. Perhaps with the new world of Android apps, there's a chance to beat out the competition. Chrome OS is no longer a platform with an identity crisis.

The Chromebooks that are coming out are adding to the appeal, too. This Chromebook Flip quickly starts up, offers a remarkable length of battery life, and hooks into the most important account in my online life: My Google Account. I mused about the learning curve for Chrome OS earlier this week, but now that it's been a couple of days and I've managed to bring the Chromebook Flip with me to a few meetings, I see its usefulness in my life. Even when it's offline, Chrome OS holds on to everything I've done and I can trust that all the information I need is right there. And since I use Dropbox, Google Photos, and Google Drive to store most of my files, every data file between my Pixel XL and MacBook Pro exist here. The Chromebook Flip is not an immediate replacement for my eons-more-powerful MacBook Pro, but now I have a perfectly functioning mobile computer that doesn't weigh down my purse and flips into a tablet, too.

We're all allowed wishlists, right? Dreaming keeps us going as people. My dream is that once the floodgates are released on pure, integrative Android app and Chrome OS compatibility, that the ecosystem will flourish — or at least become populated with more fellow Android users. There needs to be more functionality than simply compatibility, however, like the ability for Android apps to hook into Chrome OS and offer up features like SD card access. That simple tweak alone will do wonders to help ease the fears of trying Chrome OS — the fear that it's too different than what you're normally used to.

I'm ending the Chromebook Diaries here, for now, though I'm still on a transitional journey. I plan to follow up soon with the apps I've settled on, as I still need a couple of uninterrupted hours to explore both the Chrome Web Store and the Play Store — that's hard to do during the work week. I'd love your suggestions. I've also fixed my choppy trackpad problem by buying a dongle to connect a USB mouse and simply working around its nuances (it would have been nice not to compromise, though).

The best part of being a new Chromebook user, though, is that with the permeating rumblings of some amazingly positive news on the horizon, I'm finally be able to get excited along with everyone else.