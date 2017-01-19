App shortcuts are great, but can quickly overwhelm your home screens.
There's nothing worse than getting overwhelmed on a new device, but thanks to one pesky setting in Google Play Store, while you're installing all your apps on your new Android phone you might go into Google Play with an empty home screen and come out to find it completely covered with apps. It's a bit annoying if you're not the type to put every app you use on the home screen — but don't worry! The setting is called "Add icon to Home screen" and it's really easy to turn off.
- Open Google Play.
- Tap the three-line menu button.
Swipe up to scroll down.
- Tap Settings.
Tap Add icon to Home screen to uncheck the box.
If that box is checked, an icon for every app you install will be added to your home screen, which can fill your pages quickly, especially while you're in the initial flurry of downloading your most-used apps and games. Uncheck it and apps will be waiting in the app drawer for you rather than hogging space on the home screen.
It's a bummer that Google enables this setting by default, but luckily it's easy to turn off so we can keep our home screens beautiful and clutter-free. And if you need some help finding your way around the rest of the Google Play Store, be sure to check out our ultimate guide!
Reader comments
May be good for newbies, but the title seems "clickbaity" to me.
Agreed also this is the stupidest thing ever implemented on Android OS
While mindful of the posters here expressing impatience with articles aimed at 'newbies,' I have a couple of classic 'dumb questions' with which I'm certain the experts here can help me. I've had my Galaxy Note 4 less than a week from Verizon and it is the very first 'smartphone' (am I using the correct term?) that I have held in my hand. I live so far out in the sticks, I really had to wait till this year for this kind of phone to even work out here. I've had the old flip phones only and I use Verizon because no other company even tries to serve rural New Mexico.
As a widow on a fixed income - let's just say dirt poor - my main concern is taking good care of my battery and not frying it with overuse. I couldn't care less about what shows on my home page because no one is looking but dogs and cats, unless it's in my way. What I want to know is: which option causes the most battery usage and/or memory drain? My guess is the automatic updates but I could be wrong.
Second question: Since I live in the least-populated county in the state, enabling WIFI is useless anyway unless I'm 'in town,' or what passes for one, or at a neighbor's who has a different ISP and Verizon told me to go ahead and turn that off when I'm at home. I pay Verizon for a big fat data package, with their jetpack, so I can live online most of the time. A little data usage on my phone isn't a big deal at the moment but the life of that phone and the wear and tear on its operating system are of great importance to me. Is either of these stated 'issues,' the shortcuts or the automatic updates, making my phone work harder than it needs to do?
Just use your phone, you ain't going to diminish it's lifespan by using it.
I recommend YOU controlling the updates.
MS. HAMNER: I'm have VZW also. Did you buy insurance also called TOTAL PROTECTION PLAN for your NOTE 4? It is about $8-9/m. I know that is a lot but if ANYTHING happens to your phone you call ASURION & they send you a replacement phone overnight (except on the weekend). It has saved my family thousands of dollars. My advice though, don't turn your NOTE 4 in too easily. TROUBLESHOOT with the highest level of support at VZW & online.
Your ?'s...you are NOT going to wear out the smartphone (yes your terminology was correct :-))by using it or downloading things or watching movies all day. The manufacturer tests these things vigorously and you will not burn it out. IF it gets HOT, which it might do, take the case off or stick the NOTE 4 in front of a fan until it has cooled down.
It is not wise to talk on the phone while it is charging. It is very dangerous to sleep with the phone under your pillow...It may explode. The battery will hold less charge over time...that is the way it is made, but VZW is usually really good about replacing them. You may have to buy another battery in a year but you will be able to get one on AMAZON for ~ $20.
I understand being on a fixed income as I am physically disabled. VZW has a Senior Plan ...see if you qualify for that with your NOTE 4 & JET PACK or they have the EDGE program.
I hope I was able to help you a little. Explore your NOTE 4 & have FUN with it. I have a NOTE 3 & my DAD does too and my sister has a NOTE 4. We all love them. Reply if you need anymore help. Kelly
Only essential apps to you or your phone should be appearing in Settings > Battery.
If you're near charging opportunities in your day anyway, the battery is kept healthier, and with more total use time, by charging between 20% and 80%, than 0% and 100%.
Also keep the battery temperature under 40C.
OS Monitor, with its notification on, is a simple way to watch these things. I also like Snapdragon BatteryGuru.
Less simple to set up is Battery Monitor Widget Pro, but allows for creating "watchers" which audibly alert at 40C, and 80%, etc.
No more "no more room on home screen notifications" for all! This should be off by default!
Same here When I get a new Rom is to uncheck that.
Thanks for the article. Learned something new.
I very much LIKE having shortcuts for new applications appear. It affords me an opportunity to place them into sub-folders. I keep all my common apps handy in folders across the bottom, sorted by "Applications", "Utilities", "Games", etc... This acts as a good reminder if I'm tooling around in Play Store and wind up installing a few apps..."What did I install again?"
That's what the notification is for....
What notification?
When you install an app you get a notification with the app icon next to it saying
[X app]
Installed successfully.
Or you should at least.
I keep it enabled as well. I install so many things throughout the day from reading articles (usually installing via the web interface), etc, that I forget about them by the time I get home and have a chance to explore them further.
Having the shortcut on one of my homescreen is a gentle reminder that I thought this app was intriguing at some point. After I test it, I move it to it's proper location, which is sometimes the trash can.
Isn't it nice to have options?
I read about a lot of things that pique my interest, but I would never install them now for evaluation later. If something piques my interest I add it to my wish list.
So, you get paid for picking something random and posting it? How many words to cover the nut? Sad face. You can do better.
U mad bro
Yeah you mad
Next up: How To Take A Screenshot, Episode XIV: The Screenening
I am quite sure you didn't just pick up your first Android phone and instantly know everything. Articles like these are for people just starting with Android. All off us have been a first time user..... Don't be an prick
Posted from België using my Note 4
Well said...
At least these aren't pertaining to the Nexus 6 like they were doing. I'd take a wild guess in that most, if not all Nexus 6 buyers are no where near new to Android.
+1
How dare this article not be relevant to me! /s.
Yeah that's a really bad default setting. This is why we have an app drawer.....
This seems like really common knowledge..
The wonderful thing about common knowledge is how it seems common once you know it
This is for people who are new to Android. I thought that should be pretty common sense...
First thing I do when I get a new phone or flash a new ROM, turn off shortcuts and auto updates.
I turn off shortcuts but not auto updates.
Turn off both so you can read change logs before updating apps.
I turned off auto updates but not short cuts. 9 times out of 10 my app is going into a folder somewhere on the homescreen anyway. I use to allow auto updates but I now like the ability to choose whether or not I want an app updated. The last Chromecast update brang with it connectivity issues for me and so I was able to make a back up of the previous version on one device and install it on the other.
Next-us
I keep shortcuts turned on also. When I am looking for an app to perform a specific function or task I generally download 3 or 4 different ones and try them out. The ones I don't want I batch uninstall and the one I am keeping goes into a themed folder. I like having them all lined up in a row on my default homescreen. It's much faster than having to dig through the app drawer for each one. It cuts down on device clutter. I do the same thing with my Windows PC. All downloads go to the desktop and then I put them in the appropriate folder. Most people's phones, tablets, and PC's are a cluster f@#k of unseen, forgotten clutter.
Same here. I can wait till I get home and update over WiFi rather than use my data allowance.
This.
