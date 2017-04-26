Phil joins the gang at All About Android for their latest episode!

Our very own Phil Nickinson, AKA Modern Dad, was the featured guest on the latest episode of All About Android. Hosted by Jason Howell and Ron Richards, this week's episodes covers topics include Google's upcoming ad blocker, multi-user support for Google Home, a hands-on with the larger Samsung Galaxy S8+ and revised Gear VR. You can watch the show right up there check out the stream on TWiT.

While we have your attention, make sure you're subscribed to Modern Dad on Youtube, and be sure to turn on notifications so you'll be among the first to know when a new Modern Dad video goes live.

Subscribe to Modern Dad on YouTube!

In other housekeeping news, you only have a few more days to enter to win a Huawei P10 phone from the Modern Dad website. It's the white model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and it's FREE.

All you gotta do is head on over to the contests pages on ModernDad.com and use the widget to enter. There are four ways to enter and you can enter multiple times so get on it! The contest closes April 28.

Enter to win a Huawei P10 from Modern Dad!