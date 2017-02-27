People could hack your webcam and spy on your; here's how to stop them!
Yes, in case you didn't know already, your webcam can be hacked, meaning people can turn it on remotely and theoretically use it to film you without your knowledge. Scary? Most definitely, but how maybe people are actually concerned about this? Let's take a look at one famous example.
Mark Zuckerberg
Last year CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg posted this photo.
Look at his laptop at the left side of the photo, notice his webcam is covered? If you've ever seen The Social Network, you know Mark Zuckerberg has some personal experience with hacking, so at the very least this photo should confirm that it's a real issue.
How can I protect myself from the webcam peeping toms?
You could do the Mark Zuckerberg approach, and just use a piece of tape or a post-it note for over your webcam and it won't cost you anything; however, you could leave marks on your laptop or PC and it doesn't look very elegant.
Of course, you shouldn't do anything in life just because a famous billionaire does it, but I personally believe personal privacy is worth some minor investments and investing in an inexpensive webcam cover is a good idea.
Smooz Webcam Cover 3-Pack
These thin little metal cover stick right over your webcam and allow you to slide a shutter back and forth to expose the webcam or cover it up.
The Smooz Webcam Cover is minimalist in design and will cover almost any onboard webcam on most laptops and PCs, without covering any other sensors your computer may have located in the area.
Plus, for just about $10 you'll get three webcam covers, meaning you could install them on your PC, your laptop, and heck even your phone if you felt it was necessary.
What about external webcams?
If you use an external webcam, you can find covers for those plenty of models out there. Alternatively. If you don't mind a little extra hassle, you could always unplug your webcam when it's not in use.
Do you use a webcam cover?
Are you worried about webcam intruders? Let us know if you cover your webcams by leaving a comment down below.
Just tape or a post it note at work.
I just put a little square of a sticky note over my camera. Cost......virtually nothing since I always have a pad of sticky's on my desk anyhow.
It's called electrical tape :P 2 bucks at home depot and can give some to friends
And can also be used for dozens of other things around the house.
I too use a small strip of insulation tape (or "electrical tape" it you happen to hall from the colonies) although I had no idea nor do I care that Zuckerberg does the same.
It's largely futile though, the cameras on my phone are higher quality and certainly point at me a hell of a lot more often, yet remain uncovered.
As the DKs said, give me convenience or give my death.
The other issue not discussed here is audio. Since most Webcams now also have mics, those can also be remotely activated.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation offers stickynotes with their logo on them for this purpose and as a fundraiser for a very good cause- everyone's privacy. That's what is use to cover my webcam.
I go a step further and plug in a cut-off headset jack into the mic port of my laptop. This disables the built-in mic from possible hacker use.
Both the sticker and mic plug are easy to see when they are in place and very easy to remove when I need to use the webcam or mic.
I don't cover my web cam, and I've never been too concerned with it. I probably should since I use my laptop at home in various stages of undress, mud mask, hair rollers, etc.
10 bucks for something easily done with a piece of tape? mmm...
If someone has access to your webcam, what it sees is the last thing you should be worried about.
I did tape for a long time. Then I upgraded to a small piece of file folder taped over the camera. Used the same piece of tape too . . .
Or just reformat your machine. If someone got into your webcam then there are a huge possibility that the entire system is compromised