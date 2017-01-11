Google pushed up Wear's release date to next month!

Just in time for Valentine's Day — because you know you were thinking of getting your special someone a brand new Android Wear device, right? — Google has pushed the release date of Android Wear 2.0 to early February 2017. That's next month!

Originally, Android Wear 2.0 was slated for release sometime in early 2017, but based on a notice sent out to developers, a launch window has been set. The note was sent out to those with apps that are still using the legacy APK installation mechanism, according to Android Police. Developers were warned that apps that have not been updated with the support won't show up on the Wear Play Store when the update goes live.

There is no actual reason mentioned for why Google pushed up Android Wear 2.0's launch window, though it's likely because the momentum on smartwatches has reached a lull. Waiting until later on in the year would have been too late for Google to attempt to reignite a fire under its slowly sizzling wearable branch. This is a better time, especially considering the smartwatch announcements — including the Casio WSD-F20 — that quietly made headway at this year's CES.

Stay tuned for when the update goes live. Until then, check to see if your existing Android Wear smartwatch is compatible.