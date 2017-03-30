Run, jump, and change your colors in Chameleon Run, now free from the Google Play Store.

Another day, another free game in the Google Play Store. For the next seven days, you can get Chameleon Run for free in the Google Play Store. Check out the gameplay in the trailer:

Published by Noodlecake Studios, the game features really smooth gameplay and graphics. The controls are simple — tap the right side of the screen to jump, tap the left side to switch your chameleon's colors. Your goal is to find your way to the end of each level without falling to your doom.

It's a fun game that provides a decent challenge as you must master the few different ways to jump while frantically switching colors to match the platforms before your blow up. Chameleon Run would provide decent value for it's full price (Unlike another auto-runner game) so you should absolutely snag it right now while it's free!

Download: Chameleon Run (Free)