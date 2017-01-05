CES 2017 Thursday, 5 January 2017

Three screens are better than one Razer's concept laptop is just… insane. There are the laptops that everybody else is showing off at CES 2017, and there's Razer's Project Valerie. The bottom half is a standard Razer Blade Pro — a powerhouse gaming laptop, no doubt — but the lid contains not one, not two, but three 17.3-inch 4K displays. Combined they span around four feet, tucking back behind the center screen when not in use. It's a crazy cool and just plain craze concept. And we want one so hard. Razer's concept laptop has three 17-inch 4K displays

ASUS's updated Chromebook Flip is a Chrome OS powerhouse No tolerance for slouches. There's no doubt about it: Chromebooks are coming into their own. From the Samsung-Google partnership that resulted in the Chromebook Plus and Pro to ASUS's new Chromebook Flip C302, they've never been better or more capable. The new ASUS Chromebook is a powerful little beast, sporting an Intel Core processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and two USB ports. Chrome OS is finally coming into its own. Hands-on with the awesome ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

Dell's 8K monitor is the new king of the display hill Just when you were getting comfortable with the idea of 4K. Let's be honest: most of us don't have 4K displays yet. But that doesn't stop the march of technological progress, nor will Dell let such trivialities slow them down. So they unveiled a 32-inch 8K monitor that they're planning to have available to buy as soon as March. Words can't really describe the beauty of this beast. Dell's new 8K monitor is simply jaw-dropping

