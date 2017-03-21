Michaluk at that.

Here's the deal: Android O may be all the rage today, and the Galaxy S8 is being announced soon, but the BlackBerry KEYone is definitely the most exciting phone to a subset of Android users. For those people, CrackBerry Kevin is giving the phone the boost it deserves, joining the Cheddar team at its New York studios prior to a meetup happening in the city on Wednesday, March 22. Watch the entire 10-minute segment below, and then go RSVP to the event!