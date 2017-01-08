Casio is one of a few watchmakers sticking with Android Wear for the time being.

Casio's second Android Wear watch is just as huge, feature-packed and ostentatious as the last, and it's running Android Wear 2.0. It's the not-so-smoothly named WSD-F20, a follow-up to the F10, and just as the brand name and a single glance at the watch would lead you to believe it's a perfect match for those with an active lifestyle.

Just as before we're looking at a huge, hulking watch that will dwarf most wrists and even put my lowly Gear S3 Frontier to shame. The new watch has a bigger bezel than its predecessor with some extra wording to accompany its bevy of screws, knobs and buttons. The 1.32-inch display honestly doesn't look as great as others out there (plus, yes, there's a "flat tire"), but then again this watch is built for strength.

The WSD-F20 can go more places than your wrist should.

The WSD-F20 didn't feel particularly heavy considering its size — perhaps that's just a weight distribution thing — but Casio has put a ton of stuff inside, including standalone GPS, a considerable battery and storage to download offline maps. With a MIL-STD 810G rating and water resistance up to 50 meters, along with this brawny case, the WSD-F20 is likely to survive most situations in which your wrist would ever be in.

Playing around with the build of Android Wear 2.0 loaded on the demos here at the show the software seemed quick and had some very aptly designed watch faces that complemented the thick size and bold black and orange color schemes. The side buttons can also be mapped to instantly launch favorite apps. There are built-in tools for tracking your speed while skiing or snowboarding, finding your depth while diving or elevation while hiking.

Though Casio didn't officially unveil pricing at the show, representatives from Casio informed us the launch price was expected to be $449 when the watch goes on sale in late April.