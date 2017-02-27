"We're the makers. The directors and creators of this generation."

At last year's Oscars, Samsung showcased the Gear VR with William H. Macy, while YouTube personality Casey Neistat took the 360-degree camera out onto the red carpet. For this year's Academy Awards, Samsung is once again partnering with Neistat in a commercial titled, "The Rest of Us," where he talks about the increasing role played by YouTube and smartphones in general in shaping the content of the future.

In the spot, Neistat says that even though most YouTubers don't have huge production budgets or expensive camera gear, they create videos because they love to share their ideas with the rest of the world.

Neistat also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the commercial, stating that all the cut away shots were shot using the Galaxy S7.