The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the hottest smartphone releases of the year. Whether you've already placed your order or are about to, odds are that you'll want a case. With the shrinking bezels, the increased screen size, and the all-glass back of the phone, protection is key if you want it to look great for the long term. Luckily, you don't have to hide the beauty of the phone with an ugly case because you don't want to spend a ton of money on one.
Right now you can pick up a variety of cases from Caseology for as little as $5.99, which means you'll probably want to grab a couple of the different styles. From clear to colored cases, there is something here that just about everyone will like. In order for the coupons to work, you may need to select the non-Prime, fulfilled by merchant option. If you try and use the coupon on the Prime listing and it gives you an error, try changing the seller under the "Other Sellers on Amazon" option on the right side of the page.
Galaxy S8
- Parallax Series (Burgundy) - $5.99 with code PXSDKB7A
- Parallax Series (Black) - $5.99 with code EAI8QODI
- Vault II Series (Black) - $5.99 with code 7UJ3ET53
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) - $5.99 with code FND4EVJR
- Coastline Series (Frost Gray) - $6.99 with code Q8QSI7LT
- Coastline Series (Orchid Gray) - $6.99 with code TSLAJHS4
- Legion Series (Gunmetal) - $6.99 with code Y99TUESO
- Legion Series (Orchid Gray) - $6.99 with code DDQL42WQ
- Vault I Series (Black) - $5.99 with code YVYJW5N3
- Fairmont Series (Cherry Oak) - $6.99 with code TMWPU3II
- Fairmont Series (Black) - $6.99 with code 8CVX8XJM
Galaxy S8+
- Parallax Series (Burgundy) - $5.99 with code S2Y7VSCC
- Parallax Series (Black) - $5.99 with code 6IPXIJ5W
- Vault II Series (Black) - $5.99 with code HVN7T33P
- Vault II Series (Burgundy) - $5.99 with code SNO7BK8L
- Coastline Series (Frost Gray) - $6.99 with code P8X8VI5C
- Coastline Series (Orchid Gray) - $6.99 with code IFOTFOQL
- Legion Series (Gunmetal) - $6.99 with code 2RSPDE6J
- Legion Series (Orchid Gray) - $6.99 with code KK2VGP7M
- Vault I Series (Black) - $5.99 with code LTTUJQZ9
- Fairmont Series (Cherry Oak) - $6.99 with code UE59DCAM
- Fairmont Series (Black) - $6.99 with code SF8CYM2O
Note: Each coupon code has a limited number of uses. If you see one that you want, be sure to grab it before the codes expire.
Great prices. I already have my Spigen clear with a kickstand. I'm just waiting for UPS to bring my dang phone!
