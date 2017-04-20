Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for great prices!

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the hottest smartphone releases of the year. Whether you've already placed your order or are about to, odds are that you'll want a case. With the shrinking bezels, the increased screen size, and the all-glass back of the phone, protection is key if you want it to look great for the long term. Luckily, you don't have to hide the beauty of the phone with an ugly case because you don't want to spend a ton of money on one.

Right now you can pick up a variety of cases from Caseology for as little as $5.99, which means you'll probably want to grab a couple of the different styles. From clear to colored cases, there is something here that just about everyone will like. In order for the coupons to work, you may need to select the non-Prime, fulfilled by merchant option. If you try and use the coupon on the Prime listing and it gives you an error, try changing the seller under the "Other Sellers on Amazon" option on the right side of the page.

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Note: Each coupon code has a limited number of uses. If you see one that you want, be sure to grab it before the codes expire.

