Will Samsung's market dominance make DeX a thing people actually use?
Samsung is one of those companies that likes to try things. Because it will put things out there and keep working on them we have technology like AMOLED screens that don't suck and devices that have ginormous displays. Heck, Samsung even brought back the stylus and made it sexy. Even when its ideas get universally panned (T-Mobile actually dropped the original Note just before its release date because it thought nobody wanted that thing), Samsung keeps making adjustments and improvements until it is satisfied. Then the good stuff is kept and the bad stuff goes away.
Samsung has a knack for turning an oddball idea into something great.
Samsungs also not afraid to build on ideas from others and it has both successes (Gear VR is a response to Cardboard and the Oculus Rift) and failures (S-Voice) to show for it. It's at it again with the coming DeX Station and the question is whether it will be another Gear VR or an S-Voice.
In case you haven't been paying attention, the DeX Station is a dock for your Galaxy S8 that connects to a monitor and peripherals like a mouse and keyboard to build a desktop computer that's not labeled as a desktop or a computer. We're still unsure how or if it will handle regular Android apps that you've installed to your phone, but specially built apps from Samsung as well as Microsoft and Adobe are designed to use the bigger screen while it's plugged in. If you've been an Android junkie for a while you're probably thinking that sounds like something Motorola tried a few years back. And you would be right.
There are some differences. The Galaxy S8 is far more capable than the Motorola Atrix or Droid Bionic was. This means companies can write software that does a lot more. We've heard VMWare has something planned for DeX as does Citrix. In 2017 and beyond, supporting software and apps is a requirement for success. Being good is no longer enough; just ask Microsoft. Out of the box, I expect Samsung to offer more software for DeX than Motorola did. The real problem is supporting apps from other companies, including your must-haves.
It takes more than good apps, though. If that were the only ingredient we would all be using Ubuntu phones and carrying monitors around. Apt-get all the things. I think the biggest hurdle is hardware.
A DeX station is portable but the things you need to actually use it aren't going to fit into your carry-on.
DeX is a mixed bag in this respect. The Station itself looks great: USB 3.0, HDMI, cooling fans and an active charger while the phone is docked covers everything and then some. But it stops there. Without a display and input devices plugged in, DeX is just a changer with a noisy fan. That means it's something you can only use where you have an extra monitor, mouse, and keyboard laying around or you need to find a way to squeeze them all into your carry-on. Samsung isn't saying it, but this basically means that DeX is designed to be a desktop computer, one that's about the same price as a desktop computer with better hardware, more storage and Windows 10.
The portability issue is easily fixed, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a Samsung clamshell that your S8 can slip into over the holidays if the DeX Station sells well. But as it stands, there is zero reason for an early adopter to buy a DeX dock outside of the novelty factor. A mini PC will run better, do more, and use the programs you want for the same price. It can even charge your phone through the USB port while you're using it. If early adopters (who tend to be tech savvy and know things like a mini-wintel PC or Chromebox exist) aren't interested, Samsung might have a problem.
There is no reason for an early adopter to choose a DeX station over existing products that do everything better.
All in one operating systems are coming. Microsoft, Apple, and Google are working on software built for every screen so it's logical for Samsung to try and get in front of it. DeX will survive in some form because it has to. Samsung isn't saying a lot about DeX outside of showcasing its own apps (a logical choice for a product launch) so maybe there is more than we know right now. Or maybe this DeX is the OG Note version that evolves into that thing everyone loves. We have to wait and see, but that won't stop us from talking about it.
As for myself, I'm itching to give it a try and test its limits. And I can't wait to see the next version and the ones after that. Use the comments to share what you think and ways you might use a DeX Station today or in the future.
Reader comments
I like the idea, but I'm not buying an S8/+. I liked the Canonical Ubuntu for Android desktop idea as well. Since I do not plan on upgrading my Windows PC beyond 7, I'll be looking for something beyond. Hoping to hear something about Andromeda/Indigo at Google I/O. I like the idea of carrying my computer in my pocket, and being able to plug it in/dock it, or stream it, anywhere.
Remix OS
Upgrade your PC to Windows 10..Don't be one of those twats.
He doesn't have to and you shouldn't tell him what to do or not do....
He doesn't. But that doesn't mean people won't mock the silly fear & resistance of Windows 10 deniers.
No.
My issues with DeX:
1- it's more expensive than an Windows 10 Atom USB-stick PC (Lenovo, Asus, ... sell those on Amazon)
2- It's a lot less versatile than those (and bigger !)
3- it's a different UI than a tablet/phone. The users around me that might be interested are non-techies that want the familiar Android experience, not a windows-ish UI that complicates things with overlapping resizable windows. SPlit-screen and one PIP is enough, or too much, already.
4- It's a proprietary device that won't work with another brand, won't even work with Samsung's tablets, and might not even work with the next S or Note if Samsung drop the idea.
For the concept to be interesting to mainstream users, it needs to be:
- cheaper than a "real" PC
- non-proprietary (probably a simple cable, you get to keep using the phone that way too)
- non-jarring in the UI department, ie keep Android's usual UI.
I understand that's not what nerds want, and that makes the product less sexy. But a lot more useful, easy, ... and justifiable.
The basic contradiction is that DeX targets people who don't want a full WIndows PC, which is cheaper, so people who don't want the PC probably want to keep things simple. But then DeX makes Android more complicated with a more powerful and weird UI. Who's left targeted by the product ? People who don't want Windows but want Windows ? I'll ask the schizophrenics at the local asylum ;-p
I disagree with the blanket statements from the posters before me. I am very interested in this device. I work remotely from home a lot and I want to maximize the space that I have between my work laptop and my personal computing needs. I currently have this clunkly gaming laptop which has a huge brick of a power supply. My more recent replacement sits in my living room for virtual reality and gaming on the big screen. This device takes up such a small footprint and I have exactly what I need...an extra 27" monitor, mouse and keyboard. I tend to store a lot on my phone that isn't necessarily in the cloud and I like that I can leverage those files without the cloud if necessary....like if my internet goes down or I don't want those files in the cloud. I also hate windows, am loving my new and first Samsung Chromebook Plus, and this fits into my picture of a more simplistic and nonexpensive ecosystem. Finally it probably charges the phone faster than a PC/laptop does, though that remains to be seen. Anyway, I can't wait for it.
Interested to try it, but willing to wait until two things happen: full reviews are out, and it comes down to about the $80-$100 range. If my $800 phone also does heavy duty computing, then I will use it to its full capacity.
I'm interested in a laptop version.
I imagine you had the lapdock a few years back? I had it with the bionic and actually really found it useful. I'm hoping Motorola does something as a lapdock Moto mod... but that is probably just wishful thinking at this point.
So this is a glorified proprietary alternative to a USB-C dock that has a mouse, keyboard, monitor, and charger plugged in?
I have one of those at home so I can plug the Chromebook Pixel in when I need to sit at a desk. I'm kinda curious to see what happens if I plug the Pixel (Phone) in after reading this, actually...
Jerry, you're looking at the DeX all wrong. Think of it as a docking station like ThinkPads have.
I'm a small business owner and have a dock at the main office for my ThinkPad and also work from home sometimes. With a powerful phone, I hope I can have one device, a couple docks, and when I'm in between offices I use my phone by itself.
Why does everyone think a DeX is some kind of mobile accessory? It's a stationary accessory FOR a mobile.
I think you're right and Dex is mostly stationary, but at $150 few people will want to buy several of a gizmo that works with only one phone from only one brand. Plus in 2 yrs when replacing your phone, you most likely get to lose 50% of the price of your phone, and 100% of the price of the docks.
Then an Intel Nuc clone with Windows and the Chrome browser installed does everything Dex can do and so much more. For less money. And it does it a lot better that a phone with a CPU under heavy heat restraints will do.
If I got the S8/S8+, I'd have no use for DeX. My Surface Book is better and can do more.
My concern is how long the battery will last if it is used regularly as a desktop replacement. For the odd presentation or occasional editing of a document, I could get by with just connecting a keyboard and mouse and using mhl/slimport to connect to a larger screen.
DeX,charges the phone.
I didn't mean whilst you were using it, I meant long term. I can see the heat generated reducing the life of the battery, even though the dock has a fan. We had a continuum dock at work and the Lumia 950 used to get really hot when using it.
Nah, man.
Gee, sure would be nice to have that 6Gb of RAM in this setup. Excuses on why it's not needed- INCOMING.
"Will Samsung's market dominance make DeX a thing people actually use?"
Nope.
Nope
So I'm assuming that this won't work on macs or chromebooks?
Looking forward to trying it. Willing to give it a shot and feel i will use it a fair bit at work. Not going to throw it out the window without trying it like other whiny babies here.
Tech-savvy early adopter here. Still plunked down my $149. Willing to give them a chance and see how this goes...
Wish Samsung would have given me the choice between another gear VR and the DeX
If your up for a new PC anyway and don't need all the features of a full blown desktop it might do the job.
Much better and practical options out there. I wonder if the UI is somewhat good on the S8 because its been junk up to this point
No. That stuff is for geeks, not the average consumer.
The Windows 10 mini-PCs aren't good for anything but being able to say that you have a really cheap Windows 10 PC. And DeX isn't a cheap desktop computer. Instead, it is a dock for the best smartphone available. Which, again, makes it better than a tiny cheap version of the Windows PC that no one really likes. People switched to smartphones and tablets so they wouldn't have to use the bad cheap Windows hardware anymore, and what is more so they were able use even their good, expensive work Windows computers even less. People merely put up with their Windows machines but they LIKE their smartphones and tablets precisely because their smartphones and tablets run iOS and Android instead of Windows.
Cheap small Windows devices have been around for ages. The little Chromecast/Chromebit/Roku Stick/Fire TV stick type devices that run Windows have been for several years too. Nobody buys them because no one wants to use Windows any more than they have to. Remember, Microsoft tried for years to sell Windows 8 smartphones for less money than Android phones cost! You could get a Lumina for barely $100! Nobody bought them because they were Windows 8. If Microsoft wants cheap device sales they need to come out with an XBox Mini for $150-$200 or something to undercut the Nintendo Switch. And even there ... you're using it to play video games and stream movies. And not actually using Windows. That's the deal ... people could be using those cheap devices like that Minix thing as set top boxes and casual gaming devices. There are Windows 10 apps for Netflix, Hulu, Plex ... you name it, and everything else you can access via the browser. But is there any evidence that anyone is buying those things instead of Rokus, Fire TVs and Apple TVs, even though the Windows Mini PCs are a lot more versatile and powerful (though allow me to point out that being more versatile and powerful than a Roku is a very low bar)? Nope. Because it is Windows.
DeX has a shot because it offers the ability to get some work done without having to fire up your Windows PC - which you don't hate but don't like very much - but instead using your smartphone, which you like a lot but isn't very good for doing work. It's barriers are probably costing just a tad too much (maybe it should have been around the $99 sweet spot ... or Samsung should have just offered some sort of "productivity bundle" with carriers where most of the cost of DeX was added to the device and included in the monthly payments). Plus there are the limitations of the phone and the OS that it is connected to. Samsung probably should have given it 6 or 8 GB of RAM to support more demanding productivity tasks and probably should have found a way to serve up Chrome OS or maybe even Ubuntu as the operating system while in docked mode in a way that would have still given the user access to the Android apps and data that are living on the phone. In any case, this device's success or failure will have nothing to do with the fact that mini Windows 10 systems are available, because no one is buying those either.