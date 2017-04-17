Huawei isn't targeting the same super-high price tier as Samsung with its new flagships. Nevertheless, the P10 series has a formidable high street presence.
If you're used to the Apple/Samsung duopoly as it exists in the U.S. right now — sure, with a bit of LG and Motorola thrown in — then it might be a surprise to learn that Huawei is a major force in the UK market. The Chinese manufacturer has slowly but surely been building its presence across the four major network operators, all of which carry its new P10 phone. (The larger P10 Plus has three of four onboard.)
That vital shelf space will play an important part in building not just sales, but brand awareness. While Huawei has used partnerships with big-name brands like Leica and Porsche Design to build a halo effect around its phones, the proportion of Brits who recognize (and can successfully pronounce) the name Huawei is nowhere near the likes of a Samsung or LG.
One Huawei representative remarked to me ahead of the P10 launch that the removal of front-facing branding from that phone was partly to counter customers pre-judging a product with an unfamiliar brand name. There's still a Huawei logo around the back, but it's not the very first thing you see. Instead, you see a premium handset, then associate it with the Huawei brand when you look a little closer. At least, that's the idea.
Huawei expects to ship 10 million P10s in the short term. That's not GS8 numbers, but it's a start.
Despite its flat profits in 2016, the world's number-three smartphone maker enjoyed strong sales in its P9 and Mate 9 series. It's been reported that the short-term goal for the P10 is to sell 10 million units. That's nowhere near the 40 million projected for the Galaxy S8, but then again we're talking globally here, and Huawei remains basically a non-presence in the U.S. market.
In the UK, and Europe generally, competition between the two is a little closer. It's way too early to judge the success of the P10 — or the GS8 for that matter — but Huawei's phones are displayed prominently on the major operators websites, and in brick-and-mortar stores. The fact that Huawei is back for a second round of flagship devices across all the major networks suggests that UK P9 sales should have (at least) met expectations. This year, Huawei has the advantage of its software no longer being gross and broken — EMUI 5.1 is fast, stable and way less obtrusive than earlier versions.
Huawei hasn't deployed the same massive marketing resources that Samsung has put behind the Galaxy S8 — but Samsung is pretty much unique in the amount of overt pomp, ceremony and advertising that accompanies its phone launches. And Huawei is targeting price tiers £100-200 below the Galaxy S8 and S8+, wit the smaller P10 selling for £550 unlocked, and its big brother going for £650. (With more RAM and internal storage, by the way.)
Priced as they are, the P10 phones aren't really directly competing with the GS8.
Huawei's pricing is competitive and realistic. Physically speaking, its phones are more in line with Apple's 2016 iPhones than the bezel-less, futuristic creations we've seen from Samsung. And then there's the whole brand value angle — Samsung has established itself as a brand worth of very expensive purchase in a way Huawei hasn't quite managed yet.
Speaking in London ahead of the P10 launch, Bruce Lee, Huawei's head of handset product line, told me that he expected slim bezels and taller aspect ratios to be one of the major trends of the year, but couldn't comment on any plans Huawei might have for such a device. Reading between the lines, I wouldn't be at all surprised if something was on the cards for later this year or early next year. (Lee also told me that he expects the Mate "Pro" series — a line kicked off with the Mate 9 Pro in 2016, with a curved screen and a smaller form factor to continue. A Mate 10 Pro would be a natural candidate for Huawei's first foray into bezel-less phones.)
New Mate phones might stand a better chance of going head-to-head with Samsung in terms of pricing, form factor and feature set. As for the P10, all signs suggest it'll be a solid seller for Huawei, undercutting its Korean rival on price while, on paper, beating it in key specs in the UK market. Here, Huawei's more immediate competitors are LG and Sony — established names operating in the same price bracket.
Nevertheless, Huawei's growth has outpaced just about all its Android rivals over the past couple of years, and the next 12 months are sure to bring some fascinating developments.
Reader comments
As a mate 9 user, this phone just delivers perfection in terms of performance, never seen a phone so fast and plays tekken 6 60fps without root or tweaking kernel settings, as well as other games.
I would like to see better camera, software, IP68 rating as well on the next Mate 10, Huawei got a great potential here.
The Mate 10 may be my first Huawei phone. Looking forward to it.
Hi.
What emulator are you using?
It may not be a bezel-less wonder, but after a few minutes of using a P10, I can say that it will definitely stand its own against the competition.
It's not the world's sleekest device, but it is pretty peppy and has one of the best still cameras of any phone out there (especially the P10+). It's obviously not flawless, but it is a genuinely great phone.
The real question is 'can it compete against the galaxy S7' as the S7 is cheaper, and Samsung still has better brand recognition in the UK.
The main difference between Huawei and Samsung is that Huawei loves impressive spec sheets whereas Samsung has FINALLY understood that it's not what makes a smartphone good.
Even Touchwiz is much lighter and closer to stock Android than Huawei's EMUI (!). A camera isn't only about the number of sensors and megapixels, battery life is not only about the size of the battery, a display is not only about resolution and brightness, and things that are not always in the specs sheet can be good too (IP68, Samsung Pay, Always On Display...).
Xiaomi should learn that too.
I know I might get a lot of hatred for these arguments, but go ahead. :)
Well, then I guess most OEMs are guilty of the same things too. And oh, have you tried EMUI 5 yet?
EMUI since v5 isn't bad, though.
And the camera on the P10 is actually really good. It's right in the same performance tier where a Galaxy S8 lives.
Huawei's phones are surprisingly far better optimized than Samsung's. So the performance and user experience will be more pleasant. Both skins need to go away though. They should use a theme engine if they want to create a unique look, not change Android at the system level. However it isn't the skin per se that ruins performance or the user experience; it's the sloppy software implementations and poor design.
Samsung Pay is pretty much only relevant in the North American market. The rest of the world, especially Europe, doesn't use magnetic stripes or haven't used it in the last decade. In addition Samsung Pay isn't available in most markets. Always On Display is a byproduct of AMOLED displays and since Huawei still uses LCDs primarily then they'll sacrifice battery life by implementing it.
IP68 and camera is true though. Huawei's camera modules aren't as high end and their image processing is still behind the competition. IP68 should be on the table for either the next Mate or P series if they're smart.
I've had the S6 Edge plus almost two years and due an upgrade in August. Seriously don't think I can stomach the cost, poor battery life and lack of OS upgrades from Samsung. Three of my sons have Mate 9's and they all have no issues and say they are great phones. Think I might save a few pennies this year and go with the P10 plus or even the Honour 8 Pro which looks very interesting
No they can't bcs they are the worst, not even flagships, in 2017. Only in paid articles these phones can match other flagships.
You obviously haven't tried a Huawei flagship
The head of Huawei's handset product line is called Bruce Lee? Take my money ; ))
I worked as a customer advisor in EE for much of the past year. Often people would opt for the inferior Galaxy J5 over the superior (and often cheaper) Huawei P9 Lite due to the power of Samsung's brand recognition. Unfortunately, if people have trouble pronouncing the name of the manufacturer then that is often enough to put them off buying it.
Ive used iphone, samsung, lg, and id have to say i love Huawei phone, they are flawless phones, everytime ive had one, ive enjoyed using them, they also have some quirky features and allot of customization
I can vouch for that! I have an OnePlus 3 and my wife has an Honor 8. And, despite, OP3 having betters specs and an, almost untouched SO (Android 7.1.1) I get impressed how fast and pleasant to use is her Honor 8. It a great looking too (she has the blue version).
I'm quite anxious to see what Huawei will bring with Honor 9 (Honor 8 Pro has received really good reviews).
I got the white Honor 8 and everyone i know loves the device. They all think i have an iphone. I know my next phone will be the Blue Honor Pro. That device looks amazing. (unless there's an Honor 9 also coming)