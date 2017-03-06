Why pay for something you don't need?
Traditional desktop computers are slowly but surely being phased out. The days when every household had a cheaply made (but hardly inexpensive) Compaq or HP computer and clunky monitor for the family room are long past, and outside of people with extreme needs only businesses are buying desktops. And not because our needs have drastically changed, but because laptops, convertibles and micro PCs can do all the things we want them to do. And it's great not being chained to one desk to work and play on "the computer."
First ask yourself if you need a desktop at all.
Where does a Chromebox fit here? That's a question plenty of us have, including me. A Chromebox isn't something you can just recommend to anyone because for most people a Chromebook or something like a Pixel C or iPad is just better and not stuck at home. Companies making PC hardware know this, too, and you can buy a surprisingly good laptop for around $300 now from Google or Microsoft. But there are some cases where a desktop computer is practical or even better suited than a fancy thin flippy book thing or a silver laptop.
We can start with a case where a Chromebox just isn't going to cut it: gaming. Native Client and even HTML 5 were/are capable of some impressive stuff. But Chrome is caught in the catch-22 of nobody making hardware that's really good at playing games because nobody is making really good games. Other than a handful of "adult" game clients (those ads you may have seen daring you to try at a popular adult video site) the only really cool "games" ever developed for Chrome came from Google as API demos. The landscape is bleaker when you want to add VR to the mix.
We're OK with this. While it would be nice to have a few showcase games for Chrome, we don't want it to turn into something that isn't cheap and easy, like the money pit and time sink many of us have to play all those AAA titles. If you need a desktop computer for gaming, don't waste your time looking at a Chromebox.
You don't want a Chromebox if you're a gamer. Use the right tool for the job.
But there are two other areas where a desktop PC could be a better choice than something portable, and chances are a Chromebox (or a Chromebase) is the best way to do them both: something for the kids or something for the entertainment center.
For the kids
Working mainstream technology into your kids' lives isn't easy. The products designed for children are safe and fun but can be a little boring once kids get to a certain age. And deciding when and how to introduce the young'ns to the internet and all the horrible things that live in it is one of the hardest things a parent will ever do. You can make the hardware part of the decision easy and buy a Chromebox. Chrome has a built-in supervised account feature, but there are also many other options available for parental controls through cloud services, application monitoring, and browsing proxies. I wish I had these things available on a sub-$200 computer when my kids were growing up.
Older kids can benefit from having a Chromebox if their school uses Google Apps for Education, too. The school login can live right beside a home login with different permissions for each account.
For the home theater
A Chromebox connected to a television is a no-fuss cheap way to make any model smart. A flip of the input source on your remote can take you to a full Chrome OS experience, complete with the best web browser available and all the apps and extensions you already use. It's the perfect gateway to all your online entertainment as well as a front end for your local video library through a NAS or media server. Best of all, you already know exactly how to use it.
Chrome is the best way to find the best media the internet has to offer.
Android TV is great. I love my Shield TV and the world of apps and games and everything Google has to offer through it. But sometimes a web browser is just the best way to do things, and for entertainment, this is the case. Netflix.com is a thing and makes any Netflix app unnecessary. And why buy a traditional desktop PC for hundreds more when the first thing you'll do is install Chrome?
The best Chromebox you can buy
If you have particular needs that require a Windows or Mac desktop PC, you know this and know that a Chromebox can't replace it. But some things a desktop does better than a laptop are also better done with Chrome.
Chromebooks
Reader comments
Can a Chromebox replace my desktop computer?
Yup. I have tossed out my windows PCs and now I have 2 Chromebooks insted
Nice article Jerry.
I miss the times when articles where written by experts.
You can use Crouton (GNU/Linux in chroot) with Chrome OS so you can have almost all the FOSS for a desktop computer use, including some FOSS games.
You can play FREE flash games as those kids use to play on FRIV Armor Games and similar pages
You also can install all the Android APKs, including games and play with them.
And people that use Chromebooks with google docs (you can even dictate to it instead of writing what it specially great for children to make their homework even reading the web on a monitor while speaking to a tablet or phone with the documents apk) do not usually need to use GNU apps.
I suppose that the not cheap, and more than $1000 HP Chromebox with i7 will play games better than the 10 times cheaper Gigabyte GB-BXBT-2807 celeron and not 10 times better as well if this machines would use any other OS.
Unfortunately there are not AMD SoCs (Intel GPUs are not good for gaming) or Nvidia GPUs or Tegra SoCs models to compare, but also in the MS WOS sells there are more than half GPUs that are Intel too and that hardware is not good for hard gaming with any OS.
While that's possible, that's also more effort than it's worth. Not to mention that leaves out AAA games that most users would want to play.
While I have been surprised by how useful and what i can do with my chromebook. Android app are far from the saving grace they are made out to be. Its a odd implementation and they don't have access to the entire file system.
I bought that same HP Chromebox for $79 from a local retailer. It probably doesnt get as much attention as my Chromebook does, but I have it set up as a living room box and it works great! :) Just wish I could cast to it....
No. Because vidya games.
If I wasn't a gamer though I probably wouldn't need a desktop at all, but I definitely wouldn't get a Chromebook.
My parents loved the Chromebox I got them for Christmas a few years back. It did (almost) everything they needed it to and didn't need as much attention as their Windows tower did. Unfortunately, this was before Google Docs and ChromeOS had really good .docx support, and my dad needed something that would support it better. I bought them a comparable Windows box since we'd already recycled their tower.
Is there any news about Chromeboxes getting Android apps? Now that the Word Android app would be available, I'm wondering if it's worth another shot for my parents.
Don't forget it's also great for Parents or Grandparents! They probably don't have the gaming needs and mostly just need it for browser, email, FB and simple docs work. Plus you can connect to a large monitor to help the aging eyes.
the best part is that the tech support calls to you will stop. no viruses to worry about and with Chrome Remote Desktop you can help them remotely.