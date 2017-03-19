Cheaper smartphones that don't suck mean better cameras, and better photos.
While the rest of the team has been playing with phones that border (or safely fall into) the designation of 'expensive,' I've been erring on the side of budget, switching between four devices that are, to me, just as interesting, as much for what they lack as what they offer.
One of those phones is the ZTE Blade V8 Pro, a phone that barely got any attention when it was announced for the U.S. unlocked market back in January. I don't even think we wrote about it. But ZTE offered me a review unit, and after spending some time with it I'm glad I accepted. This $230 phone has pretty much everything you need from a handset these days: a great screen, excellent performance, awesome battery life, and software that doesn't make me want to poke my eyes out (though it ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which is decidedly 😕).
Increasingly, we carry cameras that make phone calls, not the other way around.
But more than anything else on its spec sheet, it's the impressive camera that really surprises me. The phone lacks all the buzzwords you'd expect from a device three times its price — stabilization, phase-detection autofocus, laser autofocus — but it does have two 13MP sensors that act in unison to improve photo quality in daylight, impart some intelligence in low light (though less than I would like), and provide some impressive features that feel less gimmicky the more time I spend using them.
More than anything, though, its excellent camera credentials reinforce the thing I find myself repeating every year: we no longer carry smart phones that take photos but smart cameras that occasionally make calls (and connect to the internet, but don't kill my symmetry).
As impressive as it is to see the $649 Google Pixel and LG G6 increasingly offer "real camera" performance from tiny sensors, I love that I can recommend a $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro to someone and ensure him or her a reliable experience that takes good photos in most situations. When I started reviewing phones, that's really all I wanted: to be able to trust the camera in my pocket the way I could the Auto mode on my Canon or Sony point-and-shoot, the diminutive single-purpose gadgets that I, along with millions of other people, began stuffing in drawers and forgetting about around the turn of the decade.
It's been six years since I brought a camera camera with me on vacation, and though the quality dipped for a time, I've reached the point of comfort (though maybe that's just what comes with age and acceptance of the things one can't control) with the relationship between convenience and quality.
When I started reviewing phones, all I wanted was a camera that took photos reliably. It took until now to make that happen.
Using the Blade V8 Pro (what a name) also reinforces, to me at least, that cameras are really the last true area of competition in the smartphone space. You can get a $100 phone that performs well, has decent battery life, and ships with a version of Android that doesn't make you want to saw off your fingers with a blunt object, but it's still pretty easy to tell the difference between a photo (or video) taken from an LG Stylo 2 and an LG G6. But you just said the $230 Blade V8 Pro takes awesome photos! Yes, but it's still a clear area of research, development, and cultural fascination for those who create, market and buy phones. That Blade V8 Pro, or any $200 phone, takes photos as good as the ones it outputs, is incredible; that the LG G6 takes photos as consistently beautiful as it does — perhaps not three times as good, but close — is also incredible.
That we get to benefit from the fierce competition around which company can outfit its pocket computer with the best camera — that's pretty incredible, too.
Elsewhere in the news:
- We're getting really close to the Galaxy S8, and it's looking increasingly like this will be the phone to buy in 2017. I am legitimately excited for it.
- This OnePlus collaboration with colette is interesting, but it can't be the only thing, right?
- This time last year we got the first Android N developer preview. I wouldn't be surprised to see something similar in the next few weeks.
- At least we're already getting rumors about what's going to be new and different. Honestly, though: I'm pretty happy with Nougat.
- This feels like such a 2016 object in 2017. Amazing how quickly we adapt to the new realities.
- I went over my data limit for the first time in three years this month (10GB per month, because Canada doesn't do unlimited plans yet) largely because my home Wi-Fi is crapping out. I really, really need something like this. Or just Google Wifi. Come on, Google.
- I am so sad this game isn't available for Android yet. But at least you can play it in your browser, which is pretty cool.
Have a great week!
-Daniel
Reader comments
The beauty of having a good camera in every pocket
The phones contain great cameras, but people still record videos in portrait mode. =/
My Lilly Esin once in a blue moon got a new choice of the crop Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe by unavailable off of a laptop... flash it out
............... http://www.moneytime10.com
I liked when the Google camera app gave a little reminder to rotate your phone if you were holding it in portrait mode when you switched to video mode.
The major issue I have with smartphone cameras is the wide angle nature of the lens. I don't go anywhere I am planning to take a photograph rather than a snapshot without a camera. At present, my preference is the Panasonic DMC TZ60 (ZS40 in the USA). It fits in a pocket (though it does need a big pocket) but it has a 30x OPTICAL zoom, GPS tagging, RAW and many more features.
Yes, my Huawei Mate 9 takes great photos, and has a 2x zoom without losing definition, but it cannot match the flexibility of having a real zoom lens.
Sadly, the smartphone camera has killed the cheap compact camera market, despite most phones lacking optical zoom. So the camera in your pocket is often used to shoot or video things that are distant and small, which is usually pointless.
It's also affecting sales of serious cameras, as jumping from a phone to that is too much for many. This isn't helped by camera UIs still being far too complex and intimidating, unlike most phone UIs that are fairly intuitive.
I want a phone with awesome camera. I really don't like big DSLR cameras. Having a phone that also produces excellent images is something I really love. Day-light photos are great of all the devices of 2017. The biggest battle lies in low-light. The achilles heel of smartphones. This is the main reason Pixel has a lead over other phones in terms of camera. It's also the reason this phone is so praised by reviewers. All phones offer decent user experience but very few produce acceptable low-light performance. IMO, LG G6 dropped the ball by opting for smaller sensor and smaller pixels instead of going Pixel's route. It's a shame, really. I guess it now comes to S8 to remedy the situation.
I agree 100% with you. Low light performance is always what makes or breaks a phone for me. I have either sold or sent back so many phones because the performance is poor in those conditions.
Looking forward to testing it out with the Pixel.
And then we still have people asking why some shots are blurry when shot at night.....
Though it's amazing how far we've come with smartphone cameras.