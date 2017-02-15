Right now you can score a free $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Lenovo Yoga Book. Since its release, the Android-powered tablet has yet to see a price drop, and while this doesn't mean you are paying less, it is still a great perk. The 10.1-inch tablet comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a unique Halo Keyboard which makes it stand out a bit more. You can pick one up in your choice of gold, black, and gunmetal right now. Once you receive your gift card you could always use it to grab a protective leather case, some screen protectors, or some other accessories you may need.

All you have to do is select the option that bundles the Yoga Book and gift card, and add it to your cart, it's just that simple. This deal should run through February 22, but it is possible it will sell out before that, so be sure to place your order now if you want one!

