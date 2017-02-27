Get a Chromecast for free when you pick up a Google Home.
Google is rolling out a new promotion for the Google Home that includes a free Chromecast or Chromecast Audio with every purchase, a $35 value. To avail the deal, you'll have to add either the Chromecast or ChromeCast Audio to your cart along with the Google Home, after which the discount will be applied automatically .
The deal is available at Best Buy as well as the Google Store, and is valid until March 18. The promotion also includes free shipping.
Reader comments
When will it come to the UK though
Good deal. I wish their mesh network routers would go on sale