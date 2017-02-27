Get a Chromecast for free when you pick up a Google Home.

Google is rolling out a new promotion for the Google Home that includes a free Chromecast or Chromecast Audio with every purchase, a $35 value. To avail the deal, you'll have to add either the Chromecast or ChromeCast Audio to your cart along with the Google Home, after which the discount will be applied automatically .

The deal is available at Best Buy as well as the Google Store, and is valid until March 18. The promotion also includes free shipping.

