You don't have to look any further than YouTube for some great 4K.

The Chromecast Ultra can handle 4K streaming like a champ, and if you have a 4K TV you'll be looking to get as much 4K content as possible. The problem is most of what you'll find today is still 1080p. The @Chromecast account has your back, though, pointing out that there's a great 4K-only YouTube playlist available that'll show off your great Chromecast Ultra and 4K TV.

There are over 75 videos in the playlist, most of which are flyovers or nature shots of beautiful places with brilliant cinematography. Sure it isn't all the most compelling content you'll want to watch over and over again, but if you're looking for something that'll show off what your Chromecast Ultra can do, it's great to have a playlist like this.

As you get ready to start streaming everything in 4K, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to 4K streaming with Chromecast — it has all of the information you need to be up and running at the highest resolution.