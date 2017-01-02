The NES Classic ships with a wired controller — and with a rather short cable, at that. The NES30 Bluetooth gamepad fixes that.
For everything that's great about the NES Classic — and there's a lot that is really fun here — one glaring black mark remains.
Wired controllers suck. And more than that, the wired controller that comes with the NES Classic is ridiculously short. Maybe not for 1987, but this ain't gonna cut it by 2017's standards.
And so we turn to Bluetooth.
The NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set from 8Bitdo was one of the first out of the gate. (At least that I initially found on Amazon.) And it's the first one we're taking a look at.
The obvious differences: No wire. That's a big one. But almost as big is that you get more buttons. It's really more of a hybrid — Super Nintendo layout in the original NES form. So that's taken my brain a little getting used to.
Pairing was simple enough. Turn off the NES Classic, plug in the receiver (I recommend using Port 1 for this, otherwise you won't be able to navigate the NES Classic menu system). Next, hold down the Start button on the controller for 3 seconds, then press the orange button on the receiver to initiate pairing. It shouldn't take too long at all. You'll see the blue LED on the controller and the blue LED on the receiver stop blinking once they're paired. (The second LED on the controller is to show when it's fully charged — there's a very short microUSB cable in the box to help with that.)
And ... That's that. The controller isn't quite the same shade of gray as the one that comes with the NES Classic, and that's a shame. But it's also a small price to pay to get rid of the wires.
Reader comments
Sweet. I was eyeing one of these devices up and the short cable was a deal breaker for me.
It's nice except it costs 2/3 the price of the NES classic itself.
I purchased one of these last year for use with emulators on my Nexus 7. It's worth the asking price.
Why on earth does it come with a 3 feet cable. In the US and I am assuming Europe consoles originally shipped with a 6 foot cable. I have a super Famicom controller and a few PC engine controllers and they are 3 feet. I also have a few Japanese Saturn controllers and they are 6 feet.
To be able to access the menu option duh. It's not like they could have added that to the controller and made the cable longer
8bitdo makes some quality products. I've been using the NES30 Pro for PC gaming and it's great.
For comparison sake, how much bigger is the NES30 pro than the original nes controller?