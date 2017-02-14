BlackBerry may not be making its smartphones anymore, but it's still producing productivity-focused apps.

To help extend the excitement of the forthcoming BlackBerry Mercury, the company has launched BlackBerry Notable for BlackBerry Hub+ users. The app allows you to annotate screenshots before opening them up in other applications, or you can start with a blank canvas. You can draw, add text, and make collages. It's a fairly simplistic app that looks and functions a bit like Google Keep. As an added bonus, you can program it to open up with a gesture or the press of a hardware shortcut key.

At present, the app is only available for BlackBerry device users, including the DTEK60, DTEK50, and the Priv. The company says the app will eventually come to other devices with a subscription to BlackBerry Hub+, but you don't have to wait: there are already plenty of apps in the Play Store that offer similar functionality.