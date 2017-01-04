QNX SDP 7.0 is BlackBerry's 'most advanced and secure' embedded platform for autonomous cars.

In the lead up to CES 2017, BlackBerry QNX let it be known the show would be big for them and they're already off to great start, having now announced what they're calling their "most advanced and secure embedded software platform for autonomous drive and connected cars," also known as QNX SDP 7.0.

From John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX:

With the push toward connected and autonomous vehicles, the electronic architecture of cars is evolving - from a multitude of smaller processors each executing a dedicated function, to a set of high performance domain controllers, powered by 64-bit processors and graphical processing units. To develop these new systems, our automotive customers will need a safe and secure 64-bit OS that can run highly complex software, including neural networks and artificial intelligence algorithms. QNX SDP 7.0 is suited not only for cars, but also for almost any safety- or mission-critical application that requires 64-bit performance and advanced security. This includes surgical robots, industrial controllers and high-speed trains.

As BlackBerry notes, QNX SDP 7.0 will be demonstrated in BlackBerry QNX's 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars at CES 2017 alongside a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish model that is now shipping with BlackBerry QNX's latest in-vehicle infotainment software technology. This latest announcement comes hot on the heels of BlackBerry QNX unveiling their innovation centre for connected and autonomous vehicles.