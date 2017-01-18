It's been 14 months since the BlackBerry Priv launched, and it still does some things amazingly well -- but amazingly slow. The Priv is still a security powerhouse, and has some great features, but why does it take so long to launch everything?

MrMobile takes us way way back to November of 2015 (were we ever so young?) and talks what's good, what's ugly, and what to look forward to when we finally get our hands on Mercury. Michael Fisher knows his phones, and wants to impart his knowledge about what's good onto you. Watch this video and look back and forward at the same time. Once you get un-cross-eyed from that, leave us a note in the comments letting us know what you think!