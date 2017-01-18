It's been 14 months since the BlackBerry Priv launched, and it still does some things amazingly well -- but amazingly slow. The Priv is still a security powerhouse, and has some great features, but why does it take so long to launch everything?
MrMobile takes us way way back to November of 2015 (were we ever so young?) and talks what's good, what's ugly, and what to look forward to when we finally get our hands on Mercury. Michael Fisher knows his phones, and wants to impart his knowledge about what's good onto you. Watch this video and look back and forward at the same time. Once you get un-cross-eyed from that, leave us a note in the comments letting us know what you think!
Reader comments
The BlackBerry Priv Review Re-Do: before Mercury rises
Fair points all around.
Mine might not be as slow as his, it does have moments but having been married so long, I'm pretty patient.
I've been patiently waiting for the Mercury since it was called the Vienna and all we had were some renders. To me, this will (hopefully) be the perfect phone. It's everything I want a cell phone to be. I'll be the first person in that 5 person line.
It's still an awesome device. I cannot wait to try the mercury!
How ironic this article. I had to send my S7E in for button replacement and back on my PRIV and forgot how much I loved this phone!
Mine rarely lags and I'm very happy with it.
It is a head turner with keyboard extended!
However, I do keep it clean and up to date. And I had to wipe and reload once for what wound up to be a sim card issue.
That being said...if the mercury has slightly upped specs from what is rumored, I'm all in!
Looking forward to Mercury. Priv was a decent first attempt but way overpriced. Here's hoping Mercury comes out soon because the Android runtime on my Passport is showing its age.
Exactly, watching this on my Priv, love the phone but it's getting s..l..o..w..e..r.. by the day.
I want to love the mercury but something about a nicely rounded bottom coupled with a squared-off top (of a starkly different color) is not working for me yet.
Also, on the Priv I like having the choice of software or hardware keyboards.
Anyway, you asked for our 2 cents in the comments ;-)