Don't panic, but the KEYone isn't shipping in April.
At the launch of the BlackBerry KEYone, we were all told to expect hardware to ship early April. During the BlackBerry Earnings call, right around 29 minutes based on the CrackBerry recap, John Chen had some other thoughts on when the KEYone would be shipping.
The second one, that TCL announced at Mobile World Congress which is the physical keyboard on an Android, that one is not going to be slated to ship until probably the May timeframe.
BlackBerry Mobile never gave a firm date for the launch of the KEYone, but it sounds like the launch timeframe is shifting by roughly a month. This puts the launch of this phone dangerously close to the April 21 launch of the Galaxy S8. On the other hand, the BlackBerry KEYone is going to continue offering something entirely unique in the smartphone world right now, so maybe launching in May won't be a big deal. What do you think?
Reader comments
New licensing partner, same story. Never on time.
I'm just waiting on the morons over at CrackBerry to defend this one. It's not even TCL, hardware is final and certified. They literally had one job, the software, and they still screwed up.
Sometimes it's really tough defending BlackBerry... this is one of those times. But I'm still gonna wait as I have done so many times in the past. It's not the stubborn fools like myself that they need to impress. It's the ones that have already jumped ship or was looking for a new ride to begin with
Would not think that s8 and KeyOne will be going after anything like the same market segment, both because of wildly different specifications and price point. Personally, the KeyOne seems to be overpriced for what you get ; given the specs, a $350-400 price would have seemed more appropriate. The physical keyboard is a compelling feature for road warriors, as are other security features, but the communicated price is not that attractive.
Well, I really need keyboard, so it's simple. But to be honest, I also like S8 a lot. And a week ago I was 100% sure I'm pre-ordering KEYone, I'm not. And I'd not mind the same price tag for both.
As much as I want BlackBerry hardware to be successful, I just don't see a big enough section of power users and Enterprise people latching on to the KEYone. Timing is everything and BlackBerry should have come out with this KEYone phone instead of the Priv. I hope I'm wrong.
Shades of BB past!
Well, it's known at least for two or three weeks it's going to be delayed till May. The shop I usually buy BlackBerries has pre-orders set for May 16th for $660 (including 21% VAT).
Amazing, but I guess that is why I left BB and got me a Note 5 and loving it I still have some BB goodies on my Note 5 because they are Great!
No Advertising, No Marketing from BB, the phone looks great but it will fail because you cant only sell phones to rabid BB people and not going after the New Market, out of sight out of MIND!
WOW, I just pre-ordered my S8+ and KeyOne was supposed to be my 2nd phone, but now I think I'll rather to order the new Sony XZs. Why to show a new phone on CES and then take 6 months to come out with it? Stupid....
My guess is BlackBerry Mobile has had the hardware done for awhile and simply waiting on BlackBerry to finalize software. Certainly frustrating.
In other news, water is wet :P (I should have placed a bet on this! Would have helped pay for it lol) Hopefully it's not Memorial Day kind-of May. . .
BB went silent after Barcelona. Clearly some "glitch' surfaced just after then.
Oppps!
from the company formally known as RIM...
FWIW, Chen said worldwide rollout would be "later than May" so it might not be shipped until June.
Not happy about this. Now more meet up videos that tease you with the phone that we knew about since January and have to wait till May? Frustrating!!!!
Frustrating