Now that CES 2017 has wrapped up, folks are looking back on everything that was announced in Las Vegas and handing out awards for what they feel was the 'Best Of CES.' Unsurprisingly, one of the items that continues to appear on several lists is the BlackBerry Mercury, which TCL offered a sneak peek of at CES.

The last phone designed by BlackBerry has managed to grab a lot of attention in the past few days and a new post from Ralph Pini, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Mobility Solutions, at BlackBerry, highlights that even further. Mercury wasn't the only winner, though: the DTEK50 scored some love at CES as well, taking home an Innovation Award.

We took a peek at the BlackBerry Mercury during CES and even though we don't know the whole story, we like what we've seen so far.