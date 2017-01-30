Although the BlackBerry 'Mercury' has yet to be officially announced, it seems as though there is already some sly marketing happening on behalf of BlackBerry Mobile. As spotted in the CrackBerry forums, in the latest episode of Last Man Standing, plenty of on-screen time is given to the QWERTY handset by Tim Allen's character, Michael Baxter.

More: BlackBerry 'Mercury' hands-on from CES 2017

While it's not really surprising given Tim Allen's well-known love for BlackBerry phones, it's interesting to see this sort of product placement happening already. Hopefully, it's just a small beginning to a much larger marketing campaign BlackBerry Mobile has planned for the rollout of the 'Mercury.'