BlackBerry will announce new phone name, specs on February 25 in Barcelona.

While we still don't officially know the new name of BlackBerry's forthcoming device (code name: Mercury), we will soon enough, as BlackBerry teased the announcement in a short video tweeted from the company's official Twitter account. The new device will be formally launched on February 25 in Barcelona, the Saturday before the official start of Mobile World Congress 2017 on the 27th.

Designed and developed by Chinese company TCL, our very own Andrew Martonik went hands-on with a pre-production version of the BlackBerry Mercury at CES this past January. It's no secret that BlackBerry has been struggling as a brand in recent years, but there's some genuine excitement surrounding this new phone, with its physical keyboard (sans slider) and it running on Nougat out of the box.

BlackBerry will certainly be looking to build upon the momentum it has gained from its previous Android devices; the Priv, DTEK-50 and DTEK-60.