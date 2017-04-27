Keyboard addicts, start your engines...
The BlackBerry KEYone is coming to the U.S. and Canada on the last day of May. That's the official news out of TCL, purveyor of all things BlackBerry hardware these days. The phone was initially supposed to launch in April, but unforeseen delays pushed its release back to the edge of summer.
Back at MWC, BlackBerry Mobile said that the KEYone would cost $549 unlocked, and we can now confirm that there will be two models available at launch, one for AT&T and T-Mobile and another for Verizon and Sprint. The latter carrier will also reportedly stock the phone in stores later this summer, and BlackBerry Mobile is keeping the door open for other carriers, too, though none are being announced at the moment. More information on that front will be shared later in May.
Keyboard addicts can get the phone in just over a month.
More concrete are the KEYone's release details for the Canadian market, which despite market share declines still has a sizeable following of BlackBerry loyalists. Also available starting May 31, the KEYone will be sold at Bell, MTS, Rogers, SaskTel and Telus Business (but not consumer) for $199 on a 2-year term, which likely translates to $699 outright. The phone goes up for pre-order on May 18.
The KEYone is a big deal for the nascent BlackBerry Mobile brand, which is putting a considerable amount of marketing power behind the phone. While its seemingly-antiquated design necessitates a stubbier screen than a typical smartphone, the excellent hardware keyboard feels perfect — just as it did years ago on older BlackBerry models. Reviews are coming soon, so stay tuned.
Reader comments
This looks very interesting indeed. I often find myself standing, taking notes, etc....so often use my phone instead of a laptop or tablet. Typing on physical keys (along with their amazing shortcut capabilities) would be quite nice. Decent price, too.
Am I crazy here....I am actually thinking about going back to BlackBerry from my Pixel XL....what has BlackBerry done to me!
You aren't crazy. I'm desperately awaiting the Priv 2. Not to be dramatic or anything...
Looks outdated already
Nah, looks expensive. Which it is.
I use my phone more to communicate than anything else. My virtual keyboard is often showing and I hate typing on glass!
The priv is a nice in between but the KEyone. It is exactly what I'm looking for.
To be able to use keyboard to scroll and as an app launcher with one quick key press is amazing.
I'm just disappointed by the long painful launch of this thing. Should have been out early April.
Sad day...another year...more losses for a company who doesn't see it's own value as a software only publisher. Blackberry hardware is over....the whole world knows know...I wish Blackberry would focus in something it's actually good at
(original promo) "Available in late March or early April" . . or late April . . or early May . . or late May . . or coming soon . . or . . .