What's inside the BlackBerry KEYone?

The latest BlackBerry, the 'Mercury', is now officially called BlackBerry KEYone. The latest device from BlackBerry Mobile has a strange 3:2 aspect ratio screen to accommodate the full-sized QWERTY keyboard, similar to what CrackBerry addicts were using for years and years.

With a 4.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this isn't necessarily a state-of-the-art powerful device, but the 3505mAh battery, along with the very efficient chip, is aimed at making the KEYone the longest-lasting BlackBerry to date.

Here's the full spec sheet.

Category KEYone
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 4.5-inch, 1620x1080
IPS LCD
434ppi
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Quad-core 2.00GHz
Adreno 506 GPU
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
Rear Camera 12MP (1.55 micron) f/2.0, PDAF
dual-tone LED flash
HDR, 4K, 30fps
Front Camera 8MP f/2.2
1.12-micron pixels
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
Battery 3505 mAh
non-removable
Charging Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
Water resistance No
Security DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
Network (NA GSM) LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20/28/29/30
TD-LTE Band 38/39/40/41
Network (NA CDMA) LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/20/25/26/28/29/30
TD-LTE Band 41
CDMA BC 0/1/10
Network (EMEA) LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/13/17/20/28
TD-LTE Band 38,40
Dimensions 149.1 mm x 72.39 mm x 9.4 mm
Weight 180 grams