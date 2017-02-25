What's inside the BlackBerry KEYone?
The latest BlackBerry, the 'Mercury', is now officially called BlackBerry KEYone. The latest device from BlackBerry Mobile has a strange 3:2 aspect ratio screen to accommodate the full-sized QWERTY keyboard, similar to what CrackBerry addicts were using for years and years.
With a 4.5-inch HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this isn't necessarily a state-of-the-art powerful device, but the 3505mAh battery, along with the very efficient chip, is aimed at making the KEYone the longest-lasting BlackBerry to date.
Here's the full spec sheet.
|Category
|KEYone
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|4.5-inch, 1620x1080
IPS LCD
434ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Quad-core 2.00GHz
Adreno 506 GPU
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear Camera
|12MP (1.55 micron) f/2.0, PDAF
dual-tone LED flash
HDR, 4K, 30fps
|Front Camera
|8MP f/2.2
1.12-micron pixels
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
|Battery
|3505 mAh
non-removable
|Charging
|Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
|Network (NA GSM)
|LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20/28/29/30
TD-LTE Band 38/39/40/41
|Network (NA CDMA)
|LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/20/25/26/28/29/30
TD-LTE Band 41
CDMA BC 0/1/10
|Network (EMEA)
|LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/13/17/20/28
TD-LTE Band 38,40
|Dimensions
|149.1 mm x 72.39 mm x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|180 grams
