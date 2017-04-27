Today is the global launch day for the BlackBerry KEYone, as the phone makes its debut at London's high-end Selfridges department store, more than a week ahead of the official UK launch date of May 5. It's available for £499 unlocked, which gets you a well-built, metal-clad, rubber-backed handset powered by one of our most favorite efficient SoCs, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625. That's backed up by 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and BlackBerrys, software suite, based on Android 7.1.

We picked one up at Selfridges today, so be sure to check out our retail unboxing above! Hit up CrackBerry Kevin for more on why a physical keyboard on your phone might not be as crazy as it sounds.