Mercury is no more, but in its place, the KEYone hopes to be the beginning of a beautiful QWERTY legacy for BlackBerry.
The Mercury has a name, and the phone that rode into 2017 without one hopes to be a catalyst for a series of devices released annually by the newly-formed BlackBerry Mobile.
The phone we all know: it's a long candybar design with a slightly stumped 3:2 aspect ratio IPS display and a permanent QWERTY keyboard that fills in the remaining space of a traditional widescreen smartphone. That's the main selling feature on an otherwise mid-range phone that nonetheless sports some very nice design touches, a decent camera, and BlackBerry's well-regarded Android build that — and this was reiterated a bunch of times to us — is signed by BlackBerry in Canada, maintaining the security legacy the beleaguered former software giant is known for.
With a 4.5-inch 1620x1080 pixel IPS display nested atop the QWERTY keyboard, this is the product that commands the attention of both BlackBerry Passport and Classic users — people who either stuck with BB10 — or have since moved on to other platforms but yearn for that hardware keyboard. And while the KEYone isn't ideal for landscape use, BlackBerry Mobile is aiming for a very particular demographic with this device: Bureaucrats. Workaholics. Industry people.
This is reinforced by the phone's 3505mAh battery which, coupled with a Snapdragon 625 processor, keeps it going for over a day and, for some light users, approach two days. With an excellent camera pedigree — it has a Sony IMX378 sensor inside, the same one as the award-winning Pixel — this is certainly a capable device, and one that, if you check out our hands-on, comes off as a well-rounded handset, especially given its niche market aspirations.
Available for $549 in the U.S. starting in early April, the BlackBerry KEYone isn't going to sell millions of units, but this is fan service at its best, and one that its new overseers in BlackBerry Mobile hope sells enough to justify a KEYtwo, and three, and four.
Reader comments
BlackBerry KEYone is the Mercury's official name, and it's coming in April for $549
I preferred the Mercury name honestly. But this is looking to be an exciting midranger!
Wow, that's an awful name.
Sure is!
It's bad when no one in your marketing department has the guts to say that the code name is way better than whatever some high-up exec tossed out on a whim.
I'm guessing that's what happened, because it's much worse if the marketing department actually thinks KEYone is better than Mercury.
It happens quite frequently too, one of the worst I remember was when project Katana became the Dreamcast...
Name is okay though I like Mercury much better. Price has me disappointed, honestly. I need to think long and hard before my final decision on whether or not I'll get it.
Seriously - what is up with their naming? Mercury was nice - KEYone sounds stupid. So does Priv, Venice was a nice name - why are they doing this? Pearl, Curve, Bold - all good names. What happened?!
Agreed. There official naming department need to be sacked and give the job to the code name naming department. Mercury would have been brilliant. Keyone is just boring. And dont get me started on the priv (slang for toilet in the UK).
this looks good, but i may end up getting the dtek60 instead
Curious why anyone would prefer physical keyboard on a tiny phone? Can't adjust it, no Swype, letters too tiny, why? All I can think of is it makes older folks feel more comfortable? I dunno.
I'm 39. Does that qualify as old for you?
For me it's just that I'm faster and more accurate with a keyboard. Physical keys mean that you can look at the words you're typing, and not the keys you're pressing, so you'll make fewer mistakes. Once you're used to the positions of the keys, you'll find them by touch like on your computer's keyboard. I think that's superior to swiping and autocorrecting, and I'll take the trade-off of a smaller screen.
I remember when it was quick to bash out long emails on the go with a Blackberry Curve (okay, that sentence makes me old). With a touchscreen I debate whether I want to do that or just wait until I'm back at my desk because it's so much easier and faster.
It's also worth noting that BB's keyboard does a lot more with its touch sensitivity. Anyone who uses swipe shortcuts on their screen should like the letter-based shortcuts on the keyboard.
No disrespect implied with my previous comment. And no, you aren't "old" in my book, I'm 47.
To each their own, I'm glad the physical keyboard works for you.
Haha. No offense taken. I meant that jokingly, but I forgot how quick people are to show their displeasure in the comments these days. Cheers!
If you have to question, it's not for you, sorry to say.
It's gonna have awesome battery life. I hope the camera is fast and good.
I get that there's a lot of unique tech going into this phone, but a lot of people are going to see a Snapdragon 625 for US$549 and walk away. Figure this will be $700-750 in Canada.
I really want one, but I was expecting a compelling price that would put BB back on the map. Feels like the Priv all over again.
Lol!
My biggest question coming out of this is....when will Android Nougat arrive for Blackberry's other Android devices?
$550 ouch
Weird name but ooh yay!
Nope!!!!Price is too high and have to wait another 2 months? Na I'll pass, phone looks good but I'm disappointed in the price. Just my opinion.
The more I think about it, the more disappointed I get. I am now seriously considering switching from my passport to the DTEK60. I would miss my physical keyboard extremely, but the combination of specs + price + release date on the KeyOne is just subpar.
I am shocked and stunned that people are complaining about the price. That never happens...