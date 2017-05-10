The KEYone isn't just another Android phone; it's a BlackBerry lover's dream phone and, for many younger people, a completely new way to input text on a phone. That's why we tasked our newest reviewer, Jacklyn Dallas, with using the KEYone for a week as her daily driver to see how it stacked up. Her results were... interesting.
Follow Jacklyn as she explores the BlackBerry KEYone from unboxing to uncovering all of its nuances! And then go say hi and welcome her in the comments!
Reader comments
Saw this video from my Twitter feed. Good job.
Interesting to get a younger generation's view on the experience.
And yeah.. Like we all know this is for non gaming media consumption junkies.
This phone is for peeps that like a keyboard and spend more time calling, typing and reading communications than anything else.
The battery though!
In other words me. Bring it on BlackBerry
Until we can buy one it is not a daily driver for me. Continued delays will make others feel the same here in the U. S..
You can double tap to sleep the device, it just has to be unlocked first and your double tap needs to be on a homescreen where there's no icon. Oh and that multitasking screen can be changed to different layouts so it's not so busy. Pretty nice review overall though
I found this to be interesting, welcome Jacklyn!
Very informative video, well done and welcome aboard.
Physical keyboard features worth mentioning that weren't mentioned in the video are swipe gestures. Swipe up word suggestions, swipe left with one finger to delete one word, two fingers to delete two words and the fact that you can actually swipe type on the physical keyboard.
Okay, let me be the first to say, "This kid is going places."
Great job!