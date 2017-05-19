Rogers is the first carrier to kick off BlackBerry KEYone pre-orders in Canada.

The BlackBerry KEYone is launching in Canada on May 31, and Rogers is now taking pre-orders of the device. You'll be able to pick up BlackBerry's latest phone for $679.99 CAD outright, or for zero down on a two-year Premium+ Tab plan.

Bell and Bell MTS are slated to kick off the pre-orders for $699.99 CAD, with SaskTel and Telus also expected to stock the KEYone sometime later today.

There's plenty to like with the KEYone, including the full QWERTY keyboard, Android 7.1.1 Nougat complemented by BlackBerry's suite of apps, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 12MP camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3505mAh battery.

If you're in the market for a phone with QWERTY keys, the KEYone is your best option. From the Android Central review:

On its own, the KEYone is a pretty good phone. It's also the best phone with a keyboard you can buy. The gulf comes from the fact that no one else is doing what BlackBerry Mobile is doing, and no company comes close to offering the combination of features, performance, battery life and a physical keyboard.

Pre-Order the BlackBerry KEYone from Rogers:

Consumer KEYone Customers

Small Business KEYone Customers

Enterprise KEYone Customers

Visit BlackBerryMobile.com for more pre-order information