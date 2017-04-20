Pre-order today for delivery by May 5th, priced at £499.
UK retail giant Carphone Warehouse has today kicked off pre-orders for the new BlackBerry KEYone. BlackBerry Mobile's new keyboard-toting device is available to order SIM-free for £499. That'll get you a security and productivity-focused handset with a full QWERTY keyboard, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and BlackBerry's full loadout of apps, including BlackBerry Hub and DTEK.
On the inside, it's running one of the Android Central team's favorite mid-tier chips, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625, and that's paired with a 3,505mAh battery — a combination that bodes well for extreme longevity. And around the back, the KEYone boasts the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX378 sensor used in the Google Pixel, a solid foundation to build upon. You'll be dealing with a slightly unusual aspect ratio to allow space for that full keyboard though — 4.5-inch, 1620x1080 panel that sits above a row of capacitive keys.
Wondering why people still love a physical keyboard in 2017? Be sure to watch these two videos where I jump into the details. The first video explains the love affair many still have with pushing buttons. The second shows what makes the KEYone's smart keyboard so smart.
Pre-orders from Carphone Warehouse will begin shipping from May 5.
Hoping US preorders open up soon, I've been waiting patiently for so long.
Same here. I might have to go from my OP3 to this and skip the OP5.
I am eager to see what US carriers will be picking it up. Also if the camera has RAW capture support.
Dying to know if it's fast to jump in and out of apps. On the Priv it was quite slow.
Agreed. Loved the Priv when it first came out, then was very quickly disappointed by the slow mid-range processor. This price translates to $640 which is way too expensive for a mid-range speced phone. Can get a SD 835 for $80 more. Would love to try this out for under $500 some day.