UK retail giant Carphone Warehouse has today kicked off pre-orders for the new BlackBerry KEYone. BlackBerry Mobile's new keyboard-toting device is available to order SIM-free for £499. That'll get you a security and productivity-focused handset with a full QWERTY keyboard, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and BlackBerry's full loadout of apps, including BlackBerry Hub and DTEK.

On the inside, it's running one of the Android Central team's favorite mid-tier chips, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625, and that's paired with a 3,505mAh battery — a combination that bodes well for extreme longevity. And around the back, the KEYone boasts the same 12-megapixel Sony IMX378 sensor used in the Google Pixel, a solid foundation to build upon. You'll be dealing with a slightly unusual aspect ratio to allow space for that full keyboard though — 4.5-inch, 1620x1080 panel that sits above a row of capacitive keys.

Wondering why people still love a physical keyboard in 2017? Be sure to watch these two videos where I jump into the details. The first video explains the love affair many still have with pushing buttons. The second shows what makes the KEYone's smart keyboard so smart.

Pre-orders from Carphone Warehouse will begin shipping from May 5.

