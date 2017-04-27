BlackBerry Mobile's new QWERTY slab will be available for a limited time from the high-end Oxford Street department store.

BlackBerry Mobile has announced that its new KEYone smartphone has gone on sale exclusively, for a limited time, at London's Selfridges department store on Oxford Road. Today's launch means QWERTY fans can pick up the phone more than a week early at the store, ahead of its nationwide launch at Carphone Warehouse on May 5. In Europe, the KEYone will launch on "the majority" of major carriers, the company says.

Selfridges is selling the KEYone for the standard retail price of £499, which gets you a phone with classic BlackBerry design influences, a full QWERTY keyboard and BlackBerry's security and productivity-focused software, atop Android 7.1 Nougat

Speaking at the BlackBerry KEYone launch event at Selfridges, Johnathan Young, UK Country Manager for BlackBerry Mobile said "We are delighted to launch the BlackBerry KEYone first in the UK with Selfridges. Selfridges, voted world's best department store three times consecutively have been a longtime supporter of BlackBerry. Our retail strategy is to be where our customers are and, as a multichannel retailer dealing in the premium end of the market, Selfridges reflects BlackBerry KEYone's identity in the smartphone market." "We want to congratulate BlackBerry Mobile on the UK launch of the BlackBerry KEYone." said Bosse Myhr, Selfridges Director of Technology, Home and Menswear "We are thrilled to be the first UK retailer to offer customers the BlackBerry KEYone at our flagship Oxford Street store and provide them with a premium smartphone that aligns with their unique and discerning style."

Today's London launch marks the global debut of the KEYone, which is expected to hit other markets in May.

