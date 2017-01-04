Every company takes to launching phones a bit differently.

BlackBerry chose the massive CES trade show to make an official announcement of its long-rumored new Android smartphone with a hardware keyboard. But in a rather awkward situation, it's keeping many of the details associated with the phone a secret for a while longer.

So even though we're now seeing the phone, and know that it will be released to consumers relatively soon, we don't know its specs, price or new features. The funniest bit about the whole announcement is that BlackBerry isn't even revealing the name of the phone at this time — instead simply referring to it as "the phone everyone has been calling Mercury."

The so-called Mercury, as BlackBerry and general Android fans will know, is an anticipated follow-up to the BlackBerry Priv that replaces the slider mechanism with a fixed physical keyboard and smaller display. It's also the first phone to launch since new parent company TCL completely took over BlackBerry's handset operations.

Can you even call this an announcement? Barely.

So here's what we know, based on a brief period using the device. This is a solid metal phone, in a standard portrait layout with the bottom portion of the display replaced with a BlackBerry-style hardware keyboard. The keyboard has the full set of functions available on the Priv, but also has the addition of a fingerprint sensor in the space bar. The back of the phone is adorned with a very nice soft touch material, and you'll find a big camera pod at the top. It charges over USB-C and, yes, it has a headphone jack.

In terms of software, the most that BlackBerry would reveal is that it's running Android 7.0 Nougat at this point. It wouldn't commit to whether the phone would eventually launch with 7.0 or 7.1, but it was clear that the software was designed similarly to what you can find on BlackBerry's Marshmallow phones like the DTEK60 and Priv.

We'll know more in about six weeks.

In its official announcement (if you can call it that) of the yet-to-be-named phone, TCL is effectively using this as a jumping-off point of the new evolution of the BlackBerry brand in North America. But that means we're going to be waiting for a while to learn the details behind the Mercury, and all we have right now in terms of a time frame is that more information will be shared around Mobile World Congress — which starts on February 27.

Until then, you can feast your eyes on pretty pictures of the BlackBerry Mercury in our hands-on with the phone. And now, we play the waiting game.

Press release: