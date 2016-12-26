The Galaxy S7 edge is now available in six color variants.

If you're in the market for a high-end phone in India, you're in luck, because Samsung has introduced two new color options of the S7 edge in the country. The company rolled out the Pink Gold color variant in the country last week, and is now following it up with the more interesting Black Pearl model.

The Pink Gold variant has the same 32GB internal storage as the standard colors, and is priced the same at ₹50,900. Meanwhile, the Black Pearl version has 128GB storage, and is now available for ₹56,900. The added storage combined with the black color scheme makes the Black Pearl a no-brainer if you want a high-end phone loaded to the gills with features. Shipments of the Black Pearl will kick off from December 30.

Those that are purchasing the new color options will be able to pick up the Gear VR at a discounted price of ₹2,980, and get a screen replacement for free.

If either color option isn't to your liking, Samsung also rolled out the Blue Coral variant of the S7 edge in India earlier this month. The phone is also available in Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium. Basically, whatever your color preference, you will find an S7 edge model that suits your needs.