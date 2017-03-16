Black is increasingly looking like the best color option for the Galaxy S8.

A leak from earlier this week showcased the various color options that the Galaxy S8 will be available in, and now we're getting a detailed look at the black color variant. As we've seen before, the black variant masks the various cutouts at the front of the phone, allowing them to blend into the background.

By contrast, the gold version of the phone highlights the bevy of sensors located at the front, which deters from the otherwise minimalist look of the phone. That doesn't seem to be a problem on the black model.

The images show off the glossy back, which looks similar to the finish of the Pearl Black Galaxy S7. The design itself is identical to what we've seen in previous leaks, with Samsung eschewing the home button for on-screen keys that will likely be pressure-sensitive.