Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners in Samsung's home market are the first to get a fully baked Bixby experience.
Bixby, Samsung's new AI service on the Galaxy S8, was missing its most important feature at launch. Bixby's voice commands — a central reason for the service having its own dedicated hardware button — wasn't operational out of the box. However from today, Korean Galaxy S8 owners can get acquainted with Samsung's AI-based trickery. ZDNet reports that Samsung flipped the switch on Bixby voice at 1pm KST on Monday (11pm EST Sunday).
Finally, a reason to push the Bixby button.
Initially, Bixby's voice commands only work in a handful of Samsung's own apps — Gallery, Settings, Camera and Reminders. Expect more apps and services to be added in the coming months, as Bixby voice eventually hits more countries around the world. Next up is the U.S. later this spring, with other English-speaking locales likely to follow.
As for languages besides English and Korean, those territories may be in for a much longer wait. Samsung has said that it expects to roll out Bixby voice in Germany in Q4, by which time the Galaxy Note 8 launch should be near. Other European languages might expect a similar release timeframe.
With so few apps supported at launch, it's not like Galaxy S8 owners in other countries are missing out on much. As we've said before, Bixby is going to be a slow burn, and it'll take several months for the voice features to expand into new apps anyway.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Bixby voice arrives on Korean Galaxy S8 today
I wasn't much fussed for Bixby when it was announced but I'm kinda looking forward to it now. I use reminders a lot and Google is still stuck in the dark ages there miles behind all other voice assistants. Google is still the only one that doesn't allow location based reminders when LEAVING a location. I use this a lot as I don't work regular hours or locations so like to set reminders for when leaving work whenever our wherever that may be
Agreed 👍 ha!
I'm actually really looking forward to trying out Bixby properly and watching the evolution of this. I have often wished I could control my entire phone through voice like Hal. Being able to execute all system commands as well as app level will be great. No one company has a monopoly on evolution. If we were happy with one company making innovations and only buying products from them being happy with their slow rate of progress we would still be in the dark ages of technology. There would be no Alexa, no Google, no Apple and Siri.
Good for Korea. Will see what Note 8 is blessed with by the time it hits the UK as I wanted an S8 plus but my S7 Edge rock solid till a buyer relieves me of it.
Using a combination of Tasker and AutoVoice and AutoInput, you can get really close to being able to control everything with your voice. Available since Jellybean, if not earlier.
Very cool! I will check out that app combination.
Way too much trouble and not intuitive at all. You need to be pretty techy to use these from my experience.
You might not be aware of this, being in Great Britain, but the United States has switched to Daylight Saving Time. You should be calculating for EDT, not EST.
If Bixby can just do shopping lists properly i will almost abandon Google Assistant altogether, lol. Its garbage on GA now.