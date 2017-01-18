The Galaxy S8 is coming, and this might be the front end of it.

We have no way of knowing what this big piece of glass is. @DforDesign tells us it's part of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and mentions that it's rounded at the top and bottom as well as the sides.

W tym lepiej widać zagięcie. Lekkie zaokrąglenie jest też na gorze i u dolu #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/KXKfn6t9GO — DforDesign (@dfordesign) January 18, 2017

Other than a big piece of glass with little to no bezel on the side, there's not much here. But if you're waiting patiently for more on the Galaxy S8, it's enough!

