The Galaxy S8 is coming, and this might be the front end of it.
We have no way of knowing what this big piece of glass is. @DforDesign tells us it's part of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and mentions that it's rounded at the top and bottom as well as the sides.
W tym lepiej widać zagięcie. Lekkie zaokrąglenie jest też na gorze i u dolu #GalaxyS8 pic.twitter.com/KXKfn6t9GO— DforDesign (@dfordesign) January 18, 2017
Other than a big piece of glass with little to no bezel on the side, there's not much here. But if you're waiting patiently for more on the Galaxy S8, it's enough!
Reader comments
Is this big piece of glass part of the Galaxy S8?
OMG that bezel :drools:
It's going to take alot for me to pass over the s8 edge this year.
Looks awful big, hope it's not a 6" screen.
Obligatory, "Phone isn't that big, probably 5.2'' screen, just looks big because Trump is holding it." :: Braces for political posting backlash ::
Backlash who cares you have the right to ridicule like I did to Bush and Obummer.
5.2" inch screen would be too small for what the rumors have been saying.
Does it look like they're using the S7 edge's curve radius instead of the tighter Note 7 radius? I much preferred the latter.
Looks like the wide curve radius on the S7e sadly.
Looks great hope it is! a 6 inch screen
Me too! Huuuuuge!!!!
I was thinking of upgrading to a Pixel XL but the S8 may change my mind...
Considering how hard it is to get a Pixel XL, you might as well wait for the S8. I ordered an XL 128GB from Verizon before Christmas, and as of now it looks like it won't be delivered until March! If so, I'll probably cancel around the end of February and wait for the S8 myself!
Wow the pixel is that hard to get?! Remind me again why ppl have been saying the exclusive verizon deal was a good thing again? Oh, the Google store as well
I'm not sure who said it was a good thing. All I know is that Google can't keep up as it is and so it probably is a good thing that it can't be bought other than from the Google Play Store and Verizon because I can't imagine how far back-ordered it would be if all the carriers were selling it. I just really wish Google would be more open as to why they are failing so badly with the Pixel inventory; I think more specifically the 128GB XL. The silence is horrible. Then again, from what I hear, Google can never get production numbers right and they must really enjoy making people wait months to get what they want!
The regular Pixel is easy enough to get. The XL is much harder to come by for some reason.
Kind of looks like a screen proctor.
Way too curvy for my taste.
If the XL hasn't come to AT&T by the time the S8 does...I know what my next phone will be. I am really pleased with my S7 edge so I can only imagine the 8 will be even better.
Pixel XL works with any of the 4 carriers. Since on At&t you just need to buy directly from google.
I don't want to buy from Google. I want to get from carrier. #crazyiknow
Just curious, what makes you prefer to buy from the carrier?
I really don't want a screen bigger than the Edge 7. I left an iPhone Plus for the Edge when my phone broke, and I never looked back because of size wasn't too bulky like the plus. Anything bigger will just keep me at the Edge 7.
Exactly! ... I still have the Note 4 and the S7 Edge feels much better in my hand. I'll grab a discounted 7 if the 8 is any bigger
I have the mighty note 4 as well. I honestly have no desire to get another phone. And I love new phones. I just cannot believe they went with a sealed in battery.
Member the commercials making fun of apple and being tied to the wall at an airport stuck charging the iphone? I member!
I'm cool with all screen and curves as long as there's a smaller version too 5.0 - 5.2 screen for me.
These will be beautiful phones, but I'm taking a break from the curves, and waiting to see what is introduced in the fall.
Ummmmmm wow.