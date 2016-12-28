Which wireless mice are best for Chromebooks?

While your Chromebook's trackpad works well enough for most situations, there are some tasks for which a wireless mouse is better.

Whether you need a wireless mouse to scroll through long documents faster, or to perform fine manipulations, there's a great wireless mouse out there with your name on it. Here are a few of our favorites.

Logitech M535 Compact Bluetooth Mouse

A compact Bluetooth mouse without any compromises.

The Logitech M535 is a great mouse for any Chromebook. It's comfortable thanks to the ergonomic design and rubber grips and the compact design makes it easy to slip into a laptop bag or backpack. Best of all it has an accurate optical sensor to keep everything nice and tight when you're not able to use a mousepad.

At 25 bucks, it's a steal.

Logitech Wireless Mouse M320

Available in black, blue, red, and two-tone gray and yellow, the Logitech Wireless Mouse M320 has received positive reviews from users and reviewers alike for its long battery life and its functionality.

Logitech states that this mouse will last up to two years on a single AA battery. Mileage may vary, but in general, users report that the battery does last a while — maybe a year or more on average.

Another benefit of this mouse is that its curved, asymmetric shape and rubber surface make it comfortable to use for long periods of time.

If you want a wireless mouse that has a long battery life, is comfortable to hold, and comes in different colors, then check this one out.

AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver

The AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is a 2.4 GHz mouse that connects to your Chromebook via a small USB transceiver. Customer reviews state that it works well and is easy to use, providing an amazing value for a bargain price.

This optical mouse comes with a one-year warranty, so if anything goes wrong, you can always get a replacement.

If you're looking for an inexpensive wireless mouse that does the job, then the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is for you.

Logitech Marathon M705

The Logitech Marathon M705 is another wireless mouse that has received accolades from reviewers and consumers raving about well it works and how long it lasts on a single set of AA batteries.

Designed to conserve battery power, this mouse can last as long as three years on one set of batteries. Customers who have been using it for a while confirm that it indeed uses less power than comparable mice.

Sculpted for right-handed people, the Logitech Marathon M705 remains comfortable to hold, even after many hours of use.

In addition, its laser-tracking keeps its clicks precise and gives you the ability to whiz through long documents and web pages with ease.

If you are looking for a mouse with a long battery life that is comfortable to hold for long periods of time, then the Logitech Marathon M705 is a great choice.

Logitech MX Master

The Logitech MX Master is the master of all wireless mice because of its ability to track well even on glossy surfaces and its long battery life. Reviewers and users agree that it's a top-notch wireless mouse.

With a shape sculpted for your right hand, it is comfortable to use all day. In fact, it was designed for people who use their mice a lot, all day, every day.

It has a rechargeable battery, so you never have to replace it. Simply connect it to your Chromebook using its USB cable and continue using it while it charges. If you don't have an extra USB port, you can use its wall-charger unit instead. Either way, four minutes gives you four hours of use and a full charge will last you up to 40 days.

If you're looking for a wireless mouse that will work, even on glass, and has a long-lasting rechargeable battery, the Logitech MX Master is a great choice.

Which wireless mice are your favorites?

We've looked high and low for great wireless mice that work with the Chromebook, but we're only human, and we might have missed something super-amazing. Tell us all about it in the comments below.