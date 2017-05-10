What's the best charging bad for LG G6?

The LG G6 supports wireless charging the U.S. and Canada, and if you want to keep it conveniently charged, without having to plug it in, then you'll need a great wireless charger. Keep in mind that the LG G6 does not support fast wireless charging, so you needn't worry about the speed of any wireless charger — they'll all work just as quickly.

Here are our favorites.

Choetech wireless charger with smart lighting sensor

Choetech's wireless charging pad has roughly the footprint of a coffee mug, so it's the perfect desk or table accessory, taking up minimal room while keep your LG G6 charged. Its LED indicator has a smart sensor that dims it or shuts it down completely in the dark so that you can place your G6 on it before bed and not be kept up by its blue hue.

Choetech's pad has a 4-foot Micro-USB cable and comes with an 18-month warranty.

Samsung wireless charging pad

Samsung's wireless charging pad is the most popular wireless charger on Amazon, with over 8,000 reviews, 70% of which are 4- or 5-star. This charger is stylish, with your choice of a black or white finish, and can be plugged into a wall socket or into another device via USB. As with all great wireless chargers, you can still use your phone while it charges up, and Samsung offers a 1-year warranty just in case anything goes wrong.

Choetech T511 wireless rubber charging pad

Another great Choetech charger, the rubber wireless charging pad features an anti-slip surface, so you can pop your LG G6 on it and won't have to worry about it sliding off and interrupting charging. This charging pad is 3.6 inches x 3.6 inches, so it's plenty big enough to accept your LG G6 without you having to balance it precariously, but it's compact enough to not be intrusive on your desk space or coffee table.

Choetech doesn't provide a wall plug, but the one that came with your G6 will work just fine.

Spigen Essential F300W wireless charging stand

If you prefer more of a stand design for your wireless charger, then check out Spigen's, which sits at an angle, so you can see your LG G6's screen while laying down. Since this charging stand has three coils, you can place your G6 vertically or horizontally and still have it receive a charge.

Sojitek wireless car charger

If you like to keep your LG G6 charged up on the go, but having to plug it in and unplug it in the car, then check out Sojitek's wireless car charger and mount. You just plug the mount into your car's USB port or to a USB-12V adapter and then you can mount your G6 and unmount it as you please, charging it while you drive.

Sojitek's mount sticks to your dashboard or windshield via suction cup, so you'll want a flat dashboard for it to stay put properly. Double-check laws where you live to make sure accessories on your windshield aren't illegal (they are where I live!).

Your favorite?

Do you use a wireless charger with your LG G6? Let us know which one in the comments below!