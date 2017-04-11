Your new Samsung Galaxy S8 supports wireless charging, so take full advantage of the convenience!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a beautifully designed phone packed with convenient features. That includes wireless charging, which allows you to forgo dealing with cables and elegantly have your phone charging on your desk at work or nightstand at home and simply grab it when it's time to get up and go.
There are a variety of wireless charging stands and pad options compatible with the Galaxy S8, from chargers designed by Samsung to third-party products. Here are your best available options for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
- Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
- Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter
- Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand
- Tylt Qi Wireless Charging Stand
- Aukey Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung has come out with a completely redesigned wireless charging pad/stand, which launched alongside the Galaxy S8. Besides the premium leather-like appearance and ingenious design which allows you to easily convert this pad into an angled charging stand, you can be sure that this charging pad was created with your Galaxy S8 in mind.
The charger comes with a spare Samsung Fast Charge wall charger — because let's be honest, you can never have too many OEM wall chargers — and allows you to fast charge your Galaxy S8 wirelessly at your home or office. At nearly $100, this is the most expensive option on this list, but if premium quality and functionality are your top priorities, this sure looks like a real winner.
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter
If functionality and cost are your two biggest buying factors, you'll want to consider Samsung's older wireless charging pad, which has been deeply discounted on Amazon.
These UFO-like charging pads can charge Qi-compatible devices and are Fast Charge-compatible with your Galaxy S8. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and also has a standard one-year warranty. This is a great option if you're looking to set up wireless charging at your home and at work because they're so damn cheap right now. You can also get the older style as a charging stand if you prefer that look instead.
Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand
Spigen is one of the best accessory makers, and its Qi Charging Stand is a fine example to back that claim. This charging stand is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for under $30 at Amazon.
TYLT Qi Wireless Charging Stand
TYLT has been in the wireless charging game for years, proving itself to be one on of the most trusted third-party manufacturers. This is another angled wireless charging stand that lets you keep your phone accessible while it charges at your desk. What separates TYLT from Spigen's stand is the color options — you can get this charging stand in black, red, blue and yellow.
Aukey Wireless Charging Pad
Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jibe well with your personal tastes. It's roughly the size of a coaster and available in both black and white, so it won't take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. The trade-off here is that the smooth charging surface may not be the best for the slick glass back of the Galaxy S8, but it should also charge through most cases.
Do you charge wirelessly?
Have you owned any of the wireless chargers we've featured here? What has been your experience? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
This the one i use...
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61jCLwT7LFL._SL1500_.jpg
Same.
Hey AC, any chance of posting a full review for the handsets any time soon?? Seems odd to be posting so, so many supporting pieces on devices which you haven't actually reviewed yet.
You must have had enough hands on time by now in order to tell us which case/charger/scaling settings etc.... are best.
The second listing is a bit misleading. The item linked to is a great deal ($15) but doesn't seem to be the fast-charging version shown in the image next to it. The fast-charging version is $35.
I love the wireless charging. I have ordered my galaxy S8. I am going to want to use the charging pads I already have, however I want to put a good case on the phone. Any recommendations on good cases that work with the S8 and the wireless charging pads?
Been using wireless charging with many different cases and haven't experienced any that don't work with it.
I have been considering the UAG Monarch case. Has anyone ever tried top wirelessly charge through a UAG case?
Yes, works just fine.
I'll be stunned if the S8 actually works well with wireless charging. I've owned several S7's both Exynos and SD and regular and edges and NOT ONE was reliable with wireless charging (and I'm about 95% sure I'm remembering correctly this was an issue with the Note 5's I owned too). I would put them on my TYLT Vu and/or Samsung stand up wireless charger (troubleshooting) at night and often, probably 50% of the time, woke up to a nearly dead battery as they just stopped charging at some point and never started again.
I've never seen this problem with any other phone I've owned that had wireless charging (Nexus 5, Nexus 6, LG G2, my current LG G6 etc), only Samsung's and seems like only since the S6.
I hope Sammy fixed that, and from what I've heard they may have (true that they used to have one cool now have three?).
I have had the S6 for almost 2 years now and only had that problem once. Turned out i knocked it completely off the charging pad during the night. Although my cheap PowerBot pad works way better than my samsung pad.
Meant, since S6 all phones after it. As far as I remember, worked fine with the S6.
Also seen this on a Note 5. Very unreliable. No issues on g6.
It's now a necessity for me. Can't believe everyone isn't charging their phones wirelessly yet! (i.e. figured there'd be higher adoption by manufacturers and consumers by now.)
I think I'll be sticking with last years Samsung wireless charging stand. I have two on hand right now. I actually prefer the look over the new one.