If there's one thing wrong with the Galaxy S8, it's the placement of that fingerprint scanner so close to the camera.

I'm not about to rehash all that's been written about the placement of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8, but needless to say, if you're using that feature to unlock your phone, your finger is going to frequently tap on the camera lens.

Maybe your fingers will develop the muscle memory to find the fingerprint scanner and avoid the camera, but if not we've got some product recommendations that will help you keep that camera lens crystal clear and, in turn, help you to take better pictures.

Use a case to guide your hand

Not only are cases great for keeping your Galaxy S8 protected, the cutout around the camera and fingerprint scanner provide a very handy guide for your finger to find the scanner and avoid the camera lens.

All of Samsung's proprietary cases have even more precise cutouts around the camera and fingerprint scanner individually, which would further help to cut down on accidentally pressing the camera lens.

Keep a microfiber cloth handy

If you're finding your camera lens is always getting smudged up, you may want to pick up a few microfiber clothes to keep in your bag or pocket to give your lens a quick wipe before you start snapping photos.

Sure, you could and probably do use your sleeve or the bottom of your shirt to wipe it in a pinch, but you'll want to ensure there's no dust or debris on your shirt because that might cause some microabrasions on the lens instead, and then fingerprint smudges are the least of your problems.

Considering how many devices you probably own that could use a good wipe down every now and again, it's never a bad idea to have a few microfiber clothes kicking around as it is. Amazon's own line of products, Amazon Basics, has some really good deals on microfiber clothes. You can get a three-pack of thick microfiber clothes for around $5. They also sell them in bulk batches if you're planning to stock up for your whole family, and they're also reasonably priced.

Buy a screen cleaning kit

If you're an absolute clean freak and the idea of smudges anywhere on your phone gives you the heebie-jeebies, then you might as well go ahead and invest in a screen cleaning kit to keep your phone and all your other tech clean.

We tried the Whoosh Screen Shine kit and it worked pretty well. It includes non-toxic cleaning solution that helps keep fingerprints off your screen and by extension your camera lens as well. The kit we've linked below includes two sizes of spray bottles along with two microfiber clothes — everything you need to keep your phone looking shiny, clean and, most important of all, smudge-free.

