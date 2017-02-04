The benefits of a power bank in one small, compact package!
If you find your phone tapped out of battery power often, no doubt you've probably looked into portable power banks. If you like the idea of having extra power with you, but dislike having to carry around the extra weight, you may love these super small and thin power packs!
You'll notice that while super portable, these power banks aren't always the most feature-laden. If size doesn't matter and you're are looking for USB-C and QuickCharge capable battery packs you'll need to look for something a little larger.
Updated February 2017: When it comes to power banks that are as close to credit card-sized as possible, these are still your best options.
GMLYE Ultra-Thin
The GMYLE Ultra-Thin power pack has a capacity of 2,500mAh, which is more than enough to extend your phone's battery life for a marathon session of Pokémon GO.
The GMYLE is only about 5mm in thickness and about the same width and height as a credit card, so you don't have to worry about finding space to carry this thing around.
It starts around $17, and even comes with built-in Micro-USB and Lightning cables, which saves you the trouble of keeping track of your charging cords.
PowerJet Ultra-Compact pocket power bank
Power Theory's PowerJet Ultra-Compact pocket power bank manages to pack a surprisingly big capacity at 4,600mAh, more than enough power to completely charge a Galaxy S7 and have a little left over.
The PowerJet also comes with a built-in Micro-USB cable, so you don't have to carry around a cord with you at all times. Plus, there is a little LED indicator which will flash red when it's at 10% capacity or less, so you know when it's time to charge it.
Due to its impressive capacity, the PowerJet does retail a bit higher than some of the competition, usually starting around $40.
TravelCard Charger
Truly designed with portability in mind, the TravelCard Charger is a mere 4.7mm thick, making it actually small enough to fit inside your wallet with ease.
[The Wircutter] loved the how easy the TravelCard is to haul around.
"Only 5 mm thick and can charge an iPhone about halfway. It's pricey for the capacity, but very convenient."
While its capacity is only 1,500mAh, it does have a few key features that are included in every power bank this size. The LED indicator will let you know when it's time to fill it up again, and it even has the ability to be charged while charging your device, so you should have no problem killing two birds with one stone.
You can get the TravelCard with built-in cable for Micro-USB or Lightning, so you shouldn't spend time having to untangle cords while you're on the go.
Lankoo power bank
The Lankoo power bank is for the serious power consumer. It's got a capacity of 5,000mAh, meaning any phone you've got should be able to get a full charge from the Lankoo.
On top of its impressive capacity, the Lankoo also offers a fast charging speed. Its one USB port is certified 5V 2.1A charging speeds, meaning it shouldn't take you too long to recharge any phone.
The added bonus of the Lankoo, it comes in all sorts of fancy designs and colors making it visibly stand out from the rest of the competition.
