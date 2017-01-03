What are the best wallet cases for my Google Pixel?

Wallet cases offer and elegant and functional way to keep your phone, cards and cash around in one place while cutting down on the amount of stuff one needs to carry around.

The cases we've assembled here are for the 5-inch Pixel, so you won't want to get one of these if you've got the larger Pixel XL.

BELK Retro Slim Wallet Case

This stylish option features a slightly weathered look for the polyurethane leather on the outside, and is available in six colors to match your style. Simply snap your phone into the TPU case on the inside and enjoy the full protection that a wallet case such as this provides.

There are three slots for your cards and ID, along with a pocket for storing folded bills or receipts. The front cover is held into place with a magnet to complete the look.

Procase Flip Cover Card Case with mirror

This wallet case from Procase features a little makeup mirror on the inside of the cover, making this a great case for women on the go. The mirror takes up a spot where a third card slot or ID holder would be, but you still have two slots and the cash pocket for carrying things.

This is arguably the most stylish option on this list, available in four color options, each coming with a matching wrist strap.

Abacus24-7 Pixel Wallet Case with RFID Blocking

This case is made from vegan-friendly synthetic leather and offers protection for both your phones and your cards. The interior TPU case keeps your phone safe and secure while ensuring access to the headphone jack, charging port and fingerprint scanner on the back, while the front cover blocks out RFID scanners to keep your cards secure from skimming attempts.

There's a transparent slot for your ID, with two other slots for your credit and bank cards, along with a cash pocket. This case is available in three colors as well.

Abacus24-7 Pixel Slim Wallet Bumper Case

If you're looking for a more minimalistic wallet case, you might want to consider this option. Forgoing the typical front cover found on other wallet case options, this bumper case features a card slot on the back that you might be able to squeeze two cards into if you try really hard.

It's available in four color options, with the black case featuring stylish red stitching.

What's in your wallet case?

Did your favorite wallet case not make our list? Let us know in the comments!