If you're going to cover your Galaxy S8 in a case, you might as well choose one that includes some extra functionality. Wallet cases fit the bill, offering quality protection for your precious new phone while also letting you carry around a few cards and maybe even some cash.

Spigen Wallet S Case

The Spigen Wallet S case is perennially one of the best wallet cases you can get for your phone. With a premium design and build quality, you won't be disappointed.

This folio case provides full protection for your phone when closed with three card slots on the inside and a pocket for storing some cash. Your phone is held in place by an embedded TPU casing that offers protection around the corners (always important), and the front cover can be folded over to create a kickstand.

It's available in your choice of black or brown synthetic leather. While it's one of the more expensive case options on the list, it's a fantastic option that won't leave you disappointed.

Abacus24-7 Galaxy S8 Wallet Case

For a cheaper folio wallet case option, consider Abacus24-7. Its case offers two card slots, which provide RFID protection and include a clear window that's perfect for your ID. There's also a hidden pocket for storing cash.

Your phone is held in place by a sturdy polycarbonate case, while the synthetic leather on the front and back protect your phone from scratches, dirt, and damage; the cover also folds over to create a kickstand. This case is available in four different colors, but you'll get the best value if you stick with black.

ProCase Galaxy S8 Genuine Leather Case

Looking for a genuine leather wallet case for your phone without paying an arm and a leg? Get the ProCase wallet case for your Galaxy S8.

Made of premium, vintage leather and crafted with care, this case looks, feels, and smells of the highest quality. It's got all the features you'd expect from a folio wallet case: three card slots and a cash pocket on the inside, a magnetic lock to keep things secure, and the ability to fold over the front cover into a kickstand. It's available in your choice of black or brown leather, and since it's made of genuine leather, you can expect this case to look better with that distressed look as it ages.

Spigen Slim Armor Wallet Case

The Spigen Slim Armor Wallet case looks like a standard case to the average person, but it features a slide-out panel on the back with room to store two cards — your ID and a debit or credit card.

On top of its card-carrying function, this is also just a really rugged case, constructed with a shock-absorbing TPU inner sleeve and a polycarbonate shell that includes the secret card panel. For a sleek wallet case that doesn't look like a wallet case, check out the Spigen Slim Armor wallet case — available in five different colors!

Trianium Galaxy S8 Wallet Case

From the picture, you might expect this wallet case from Trianium to be made from a hard plastic, but it's actually a more rubber/silicone build that's grippy in hand. This case features a slot on the back that's cable of carrying cards, cash, or some combination of the two.

Unlike other cases on this list, the slot just remains open on the side, so if you only plan to keep one card and a couple of bills in this case, you might find that your card slips out a bit too easily. However, if you keep at least two cards and a bit of emergency cash in there, you should be fine. This case features a front bezel to protect the screen and also airflow channels on the inside that help your phone keep its cool and help with shock absorption.

Q Card Wallet Case

Another back-panel wallet case, the Q-Card case from CM4 stands out from the rest with its back pocket made of premium fabric. This texture is also along the edge of the case which helps to make this a very grippy case in your hand.

This case also features all the protective elements you'd want from a case, including air-cushioned corners to help disperse shocks away from your phone, a bezel around the front to protect the screen, and even includes a slim slot along the edge that can be used with a credit card to create a kickstand for hands-free media viewing.

What's in your wallet (case)?

